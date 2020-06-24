‘My heart just skipped a beat’ – Many Derby fans react to significant key player news

Derby County started their mini-season in fine style at the weekend as they beat Millwall 3-2 at The Den to really spark their play-off hopes into life.

The Rams have moved into the top six picture under the radar this season but are firm contenders after the weekend and fans will be excited that another play-off campaign could well await.

Indeed, Phillip Cocu has done a wonderful job in getting results despite some of the stuff that has happened away from the pitch this year and now it’s all about getting over the line in the final few weeks.

One man that will be a part of those plans, too, is Chris Martin with him extending his stay at the club until at least the end of the season:

Chris Martin has signed a deal to stay with #DCFC until the end of the current campaign… 👌 pic.twitter.com/jsdDCOLTf2 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 24, 2020

It’s good news for the Rams, though many had hoped that a longer deal for him would have been sorted after a strong campaign up front for the club.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction from fans to the news about the powerful forward:

