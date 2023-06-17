Phil Hay has outlined how it's his "gut-feeling" that Tyler Adams leaves Leeds United this summer given the level of interest in the USMNT captain.

Leeds are heading back into the Championship after three years in the top-flight and, naturally, there's going to be something of an overhaul of the squad.

Adams is a player that Leeds would like to retain this summer ahead of an EFL return, yet there's significant interest in the midfielder.

Who is interested in Tyler Adams?

A number of clubs have been linked with Adams, including Manchester United.

There's also been reports by TEAMtalk that Liverpool hold an interest in Adams, whilst The Athletic have thrown Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest's names into the ring.

Sources have indicated to Football League World that Newcastle United are another Premier League side interested. As per our exclusive article they also like Brenden Aaronson, although a move for Adams to strengthen the engine room is likelier.

What's Phil Hay had to say about Adams?

There's little secret that Leeds want to keep Adams, yet given the level of interest in the 24-year-old that feels really unlikely.

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, The Athletic's Phil Hay outlined as much.

He said: "My gut-feeling is that there will be far too much interest in Tyler Adams that makes it likely that he will stick around."

Adams is the USMNT captain and looking likely to lead his country into a home World Cup in 2026.

Despite that position in the pecking order on the international stage looking untouchable, Hay conceded that Adams would be right to consider himself a level above the Championship.

He continued: "Tyler Adams (is in) his early-to-mid-twenties with a World Cup coming up. I always felt with Adams that, given the USA will qualify automatically in 2026, and it might be (Jesse) Marsch that ends up with that job, he's right in the frame is Adams, captaining his country. If it was to be one season in the Championship, it might not do him great harm.

"But that's easy for me to say. If he's looking at himself saying, 'hang on a minute, I've played in the Champions League before, I think of myself as a Premier League footballer', which he's perfectly entitled to take that view, it might be that he wants to go."

How did Adams get on at Leeds last season?

Adams was one of Leeds' better players in a poor season, performing well under Marsch prior to his sacking in February and starting the Javi Gracia run of games well enough as well.

The midfielder made 24 appearances in the Premier League, but missed Leeds' last 12 with a hamstring injury as the season spiralled out of control under Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

He has four years left on his contract at Elland Road.