‘My gut feeling is..’ – Could Swansea City v Cardiff City seal Mick McCarthy’s fate?

The pressure is firmly on the shoulders of Mick McCarthy going into Cardiff City’s crunch trip to Swansea City this Sunday with bragging rights on the line.

Russell Martin’s Swans are in quite a precarious position themselves but the scrutiny is on the Bluebirds coming into the derby off the back of five straight defeats. Centre back Sean Morrison has been their only source of goals in that five game stretch that included two four goal losses.

It is just the third season since Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League so fighting a battle against a drop to the third tier would portray an intense regression at the club. Mick McCarthy was given a deal until the summer of 2023 in March and therefore the Bluebirds’ hierarchy will not want to quash the faith they showed in the 62-year-old without good reason.

Writer Toby Wilding expressed his concern over McCarthy’s job security should Cardiff fail to take all three points from the Swansea.com Stadium. As was the topic of conversation on this afternoon’s The Debate on FLW TV.

Toby Wilding said: “My gut feeling is at the start of the international break I would have said yes (McCarthy would be sacked) with the mood of the fan base and the run of results, I was quite surprised.

“Now they’ve got to hang on especially with it being a derby on Sunday if it wasn’t that maybe they could go now, but they’ve got to have stability for that.

“If they don’t (win) then yes for me it would be time to move on and keep the fans happy.”

McCarthy was quite an unexpected appointment last January nine wins, nine draws and three losses to end the 2020/21 season saw the board’s faith in him repaid. Many were expecting the Bluebirds to be in and around the play-off places at this stage of the season but Kieffer Moore has been an isolated figure in attack with the side’s menacing back three proving a lot more brittle than in recent years.

Sunday is a huge match for Mick McCarthy and Cardiff City.