Troy Deeney had a cheeky dig at Neil Etheridge’s haircut after the Birmingham keeper made his first league appearance of the season in the win at Millwall last night.

Blues confirm safety with impressive win

Whilst three wins from four last month eased any relegation concerns for John Eustace’s side, Blues are mathematically safe after a 1-0 victory at The Den, which came thanks to a Lukas Jutkiewicz goal.

As you would expect though, with the hosts pushing for the play-offs, Birmingham came under a lot of pressure throughout, but they generally coped well, even after losing number one John Ruddy to injury in the first-half.

Etheridge came on to replace the former Wolves man, which was actually his first outing in the Championship this season.

And, it’s fair to say he did very well. The 33-year-old was good with his handling, even if he wasn’t overly worked, and he crucially commanded his box well, as Millwall went direct to try and get a point.

Taking to Instagram, Etheridge sent a passionate message to the support after the big win, where he praised the mentality and spirit of the group for grinding out the three points.

However, he perhaps didn’t get the response he expected from Deeney, with the captain taking a light-hearted dig at the keeper with his reply.

“Some player but my god that haircut is brutal. Who did that to him?”

It remains to be seen whether Etheridge will continue in goal for the remainder of the season after Ruddy’s injury issue, but Eustace will certainly feel comfortable if he does have to continue with the ex-Cardiff City man.

Blues show plenty of spirit

It’s been another tough season for Birmingham, with off-field issues once again dominating and creating a lot of worry for the fans. But, on the pitch, this is a squad with real togetherness, and whilst they will only finish in the bottom half of the table, the supporters do appreciate the effort they show.

Even Deeney’s message here gives a little insight into what the group are about, and it shows there are no egos and the players are close enough to have little digs at one another. Most importantly, that spirit was evident at The Den, as they withstood Millwall’s approach to battle for three points.

Many expected Blues to go down this season due to the mess Eustace inherited, so he deserves plenty of credit for guiding them to safety, and they will hope to end the campaign on a high.