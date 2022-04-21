“My future – I have no idea” – Blackburn Rovers player unsure on next steps for career

Harry Chapman has spent the vast majority of this season playing his football elsewhere with Burton – and he’s admitted to Staffordshire Live that he has ‘no idea’ where his future lies beyond this campaign.

The 24-year-old has been with Blackburn Rovers for a large part of his career but has only been able to rack up 27 appearances during that time – with just the one start.

Instead, he’s had to make do with cameos off the bench where he can get them and with the side giving him only three appearances in the league this season, he instead headed out to Burton in pursuit of more playing time.

He has found that in abundance in the third tier, managing more games this year than he has ever had in his career. With 26 games under his belt, he has been a regular in the Brewers squad and they may consider trying to land him again this summer.

It could be fairly cheap and easy to do so too. That’s because Chapman, after such a long time with Blackburn, will see his deal come to an end during the summer. With the player struggling to break into the first-team with his parent club, the signs are that he won’t be offered fresh terms there either.

That means Chapman could be on the hunt for a new club for absolutely nothing – and he himself has admitted to Staffordshire Live that he wants a ‘perfect move’ in terms of where he decides to move to and who he decides to join next.

He has the experience at League One now to be an asset at that level – 84 career appearances and 11 goals would attest to that – and there could be plenty of teams alongside Burton who therefore consider moves for him in the summer window.

Speaking to Staffordshire Live about his situation, he said: “My future – I have no idea. I am out of contract at Blackburn and I have all summer to decide what I want to do.

“I think the next move has to be the perfect one for me. I’m getting to that age where I need to play, cement my place in a team and really show what I can do.

“It could be here, you never know. We’ll have to see what the future holds. I like the boys. I like living in the area, it’s a really nice place to live.”

The Verdict

Harry Chapman is no longer the youngster or the teen that he once was – he’s 24-years-old now and needs to start playing regularly.

He isn’t going to get that with Blackburn, or at least it doesn’t look likely. Considering this year with Burton has produced the most gametime he has ever had, it would be safe to say he could be on the way out this summer.

It probably is the best move for the player too. If he can leave on a free transfer, then there should be no shortage of teams willing to give him a chance and allow him to play more frequently. He’s proven at League One level, so surely he could establish himself as a first-teamer with another club in the third tier.

Chapman though cannot continue to stay at Rovers, considering his age and lack of experience, and merely sit on the bench or be sent out on loans. He needs to find a new team to start afresh and to be able to get consistent minutes – and he can do that during the summer transfer window.