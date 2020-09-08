‘My first choice would be Celtic’ – EFL player wants transfer switch to Scotland but it looks unlikely

Sunderland outcast Aiden McGeady has admitted that he would welcome a return to Celtic this summer, as his Black Cats career looks all but over.

Talking to GO Radio, McGeady said: “There’s been a little bit of talk before in January about me possibly going to Hibs with Jack Ross.

“Obviously I’ve had a few messages about it and stuff. But honestly, I don’t know.

“Maybe if Lenny gets in touch then I might, aye! But I don’t think that’s going to happen, I think that ship has sailed.

“It depends on how your body holds up but at my age just now I actually feel great.

I’ve probably lost a little bit of speed but not to the extent where I’d say I’m slow.

“I honestly feel I could play another four or five years but whether someone employs you for that long is a different story.

“My first choice would be Celtic but I think that time in my career has passed to be honest with you. I was 34 in April, I played in the Championship at the end of last season.”

The 34-year-old is clearly not wanted by Phil Parkinson at Sunderland, with the player currently training with the club’s under-23’s side.

The winger was shipped out on loan to Charlton Athletic last season, where he made 10 appearances for the Addicks, though failed to record a single goal or assist for the south London outfit.

McGeady is of course no stranger to Celtic having spent ten years at the club, coming through the youth system and then going on to make 185 appearances for the SPFL giants.

He departed Celtic in 2010 to join Spartak Moscow where he then spent four years over in Russia.

The verdict

As McGeady suggests, a move to Celtic at this stage in his career is incredibly unlikely and I can’t see Neil Lennon pursuing a move.

What is clear though, is that McGeady needs to be offloaded from Sunderland sooner rather than later with the winger needing to find a new permanent home to help rejuvenate his dwindling career.