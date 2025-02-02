Derby County are hoping to end the January transfer window better than they started after a relatively quiet month, despite a desperate need for reinforcements.

Paul Warne has made no secret of his desire to improve his team and help them move away from any threat of relegation, after a difficult few months that has seen the Rams fall into the clutches of the drop.

The addition of Lars-Jorgen Salvesen from Viking FK for £800k halfway through the window had many supporters hoping that the club would kick into life in the transfer market, but it took a bit of time before Matt Clarke walked through the door at Pride Park Stadium as a new player for the third time in his career.

Nevertheless, deadline day offers Derby the opportunity to bring in some needed stars, and Football League World has taken a look at one player who will only help the East Midlands side's battle against relegation back to League One.

Derby must reignite their interest in Harvey Knibbs

The Rams are still in need of a goalscoring midfielder, with Ebou Adams currently their top scorer in the middle of the park.

Derby have shown an interest in Reading's Harvey Knibbs already this month, but the situation has quietened down in the last couple of weeks, and Warne must return his attention to the 25-year-old on deadline day.

He has been excellent for the Royals in 2024/25, and with Sam Smith's switch to Wrexham, he is now the most prolific player at the club.

However, Reading's financial problems make them extremely vulnerable in the closing days of the transfer window, and Derby must make a move for Knibbs to help them in their fight to stay in the Championship.

He has links to the city, having grown up in the surrounding areas, and he has started to prove that he has more than enough quality to play in the second tier after an excellent 2023/24 campaign when he scored 11 goals and registered six assists.

Warne needs a player in his midfield who can change a game in an instant, and Knibbs has these qualities as a goalscorer, and a deadline day move will only help the Rams climb the table and turn their form around.

Derby's injury situation means a midfielder is needed

Derby have had an incredibly tough time with injuries this season, and nearly every department at the club has suffered at some point this season.

The midfield in particular has found it difficult to deal with fitness issues, with Ben Osborn and Liam Thompson frequently coming in and out of the team with knocks.

Derby County's midfield options Player Position Ben Osborn CM/LWB Darren Robinson DM David Ozoh DM Ebou Adams DM/CM Kenzo Goudmijn CM Liam Thompson CM/DM Marcus Harness AM/RW/LW

This has meant that Marcus Harness has had to play in the number 10 position nearly every week when his more natural position is out wide. Knibbs will be able to take that role from him and play in it with more confidence than the Ipswich Town loanee, who may be able to cover the wing now that Corey Blackett-Taylor is injured.

Warne needs bodies in the building, and the 25-year-old has more than enough quality to not only cover, but also forge his own legacy at Derby, and therefore it is imperative that the Rams make a move for Knibbs before the 11pm deadline on Monday.