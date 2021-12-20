‘My day is ruined’, ‘Disgusting’ – These Sheffield United fans are not happy as changes made for Fulham clash

Paul Heckingbottom has been forced into a couple of changes as Sheffield United take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.

Here’s how the Blades line up to face Fulham tonight. ⚔️ Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick both miss out as they continue to recover from Covid-related issues whilst Ben Davies misses the game due to personal reasons.#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6mZqw5fNNx — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 20, 2021

The new Blades boss has made an instant impact since he was named as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor, guiding the team to back-to-back victories.

However, it’s going to be tough to make it three, as the Yorkshire side have made the long journey south to take on a Fulham side who currently sit top of the Championship.

And, Heckingbottom will have to do without a few important players. That’s after the club confirmed Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick miss out through Covid-19 related issues, whilst Ben Davies is absent for personal reasons.

McGoldrick has been replaced by Iliman Ndiaye in the XI, with Jack Robinson in for Ben Davies on the left side of the back three.

It’s fair to say the latter decision didn’t go down well, and here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Already having a heart attack at the prospect of Robinson marking mitrovic — Dan Nicholls (@DanNicholls03) December 20, 2021

Well my day is ruined — Dan Myers (@sufcdan12) December 20, 2021

Anyone but Robinson:/ — Misty RG (@MistStb) December 20, 2021

We’ve lost Robinson is playing 😂 — chris black (@cjblack115881) December 20, 2021

I honestly dont know why we have Berge. Surely he should be starting games at this level…..its not like he was expensive or anything 👀 https://t.co/yjg0DX6YPn — Dan (@_DS1904) December 20, 2021