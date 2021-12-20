Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘My day is ruined’, ‘Disgusting’ – These Sheffield United fans are not happy as changes made for Fulham clash

Published

33 mins ago

on

Paul Heckingbottom has been forced into a couple of changes as Sheffield United take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.

The new Blades boss has made an instant impact since he was named as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor, guiding the team to back-to-back victories.

However, it’s going to be tough to make it three, as the Yorkshire side have made the long journey south to take on a Fulham side who currently sit top of the Championship.

And, Heckingbottom will have to do without a few important players. That’s after the club confirmed Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick miss out through Covid-19 related issues, whilst Ben Davies is absent for personal reasons.

McGoldrick has been replaced by Iliman Ndiaye in the XI, with Jack Robinson in for Ben Davies on the left side of the back three.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22

Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season.

It’s fair to say the latter decision didn’t go down well, and here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘My day is ruined’, ‘Disgusting’ – These Sheffield United fans are not happy as changes made for Fulham clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: