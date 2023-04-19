Dan Neil has admitted that his dad got a bit carried away ahead of the midfielder's 100th senior appearance for Sunderland.

Neil achieved this particular milestone during yesterday's clash with Huddersfield Town.

The midfielder made his debut for the Black Cats as a teenager in the club's EFL Trophy clash with Morecambe in 2018.

After being utilised sparingly by Sunderland during the 2020/21 campaign, Neil made a significant breakthrough at the Stadium of Light last season.

The 21-year-old helped his side achieve promotion to the Championship by featuring on 39 occasions in the third-tier.

As well as scoring three goals for Sunderland, Neil also chipped in with seven assists at this level.

During the current term, the midfielder has been deployed on a regular basis by the Black Cats.

Handed a start in 39 of the 42 league games that he has participated in, Neil would have been hoping to mark his latest appearance for the club with a win.

However, Sunderland were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with the Terriers yesterday as Joe Gelhardt's effort was cancelled out by a strike from Josh Koroma.

What has Dan Neil said about reaching the 100-game milestone for Sunderland?

After making his 100th appearance for Sunderland, Neil has admitted that he is proud of this particular achievement.

Speaking to Sunderland's official website, Neil said: "I think my dad got a bit carried away this morning.

"He is very proud and I think he got the news out before Sunderland did!.

"It’s a very proud day for me and my family.

"I have always wanted to play for this Club and to say I have played 100 and counting is a massive achievement.

"I’m really proud to have reached this landmark for the Club.

"I think everyone knows that I have supported the Club for a very long time and it is a boyhood dream to reach these amount of games."

Will Neil be able to help the Black Cats secure a win over West Brom this weekend?

With Sunderland currently vying for a place in the play-offs, they will need their players to be firing on all cylinders on Sunday when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are only one point above the Black Cats in the Championship standings and thus a win for Tony Mowbray's side would significantly boost their hopes of extending their season past the regular 46-game mark.

Neil is likely to retain his place in the starting eleven for this fixture and will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against West Brom.

During the current term, the midfielder has provided six direct goal contributions at this level and has also made 2.3 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per fixture (as per WhoScored).

By producing an eye-catching display this weekend, Neil could potentially help his side stay in contention for a top-six finish.