Pundit Carlton Palmer admits he has doubts about whether Sheffield Wednesday should sign defender Reece James permanently as his loan spell from Blackpool comes to an end.

James joined the Owls on loan from the Seasiders in July, and he played an important role in their promotion to the Championship, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old's versatility has been incredibly useful to Darren Moore's side, and he has featured in a number of different positions, including left-sided centre-back, left-wing back and central midfield.

James revealed that he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Hillsborough and says he would love to make a permanent move to the club this summer, but he stressed that no decision has yet been made.

"Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?" James told The Star.

Is Reece James good enough for the Championship?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Wednesday midfielder Palmer revealed he has concerns about James' suitability for the Championship after spending much of his career in League One.

"Reece James has enjoyed a successful season on loan from Blackpool at Sheffield Wednesday, making 34 appearances in all competitions, culminating in the Owls being promoted," Palmer said.

"He's a very versatile player, but my concern is Blackpool were in the Championship and have been relegated, but he did not feature at all.

"So can he play in the Championship to the same level he has done in League One?

"The majority of his career has been at League One level, so there would be a question mark over this being a good permanent transfer given that Sheffield Wednesday are going to be trying to push on in the Championship next season."

Should Sheffield Wednesday sign Reece James permanently?

The Owls should definitely bring James back to the club this summer.

James was excellent for Wednesday this season and established himself as a key part of the defence as the left-sided centre-back, but he performed well in any of the positions he was deployed in.

Palmer's concerns are understandable, but James has shown plenty of qualities that suggest he is capable of making the step-up to the Championship and as he enters the last year of his contract at Bloomfield Road, it is unlikely to be too expensive a deal to complete and would be relatively low-risk.

James has made his desire to return to Hillsborough clear, and it is a no-brainer for the Owls to attempt to secure his return.