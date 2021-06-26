Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘My club is on fire right now’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to confirmed player news

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have announced the signing of striker Chuks Aneke on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic.

Aneke, who scored 15 goals in 38 League One appearances for Charlton last season, was set to become a free agent when his contract with the Addicks expired at the end of this month.

Now though, the 27-year-old is set to return to the Championship with Birmingham, where he will reunite with his former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Blues, keeping him at St Andrew’s until the end of the 2022/23 season.

What was the score the last time Birmingham played these 25 teams?

1 of 25

Blackburn

Following confirmation of Aneke’s arrival, Birmingham have now completed three senior signings this summer, with midfielder Ryan Woods and winger Jordan Graham having already joined from Stoke and Gillingham respectively.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of that deal for Aneke, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘My club is on fire right now’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to confirmed player news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: