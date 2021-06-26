‘My club is on fire right now’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to confirmed player news

Birmingham City have announced the signing of striker Chuks Aneke on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic.

Aneke, who scored 15 goals in 38 League One appearances for Charlton last season, was set to become a free agent when his contract with the Addicks expired at the end of this month.

Now though, the 27-year-old is set to return to the Championship with Birmingham, where he will reunite with his former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Blues, keeping him at St Andrew’s until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Following confirmation of Aneke’s arrival, Birmingham have now completed three senior signings this summer, with midfielder Ryan Woods and winger Jordan Graham having already joined from Stoke and Gillingham respectively.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of that deal for Aneke, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest signing.

3 really sensible signings, 30 goals added to the squad from last season all be it league 1 and a top championship midfield player. And I’m sure we’re not done yet, excitement is growing. Just need Halilovic to sign the contract, another Striker, a Centre Half and cover at FB — Jamie Wall (@_JamieWall) June 25, 2021

My club is on fire at the moment 😍💙 — Jordan (@Jordan58484472) June 25, 2021

Welcome to Birmingham City lad! Give your all, score a few goals and you’ll be OK with us. — steven cale (@stevencale) June 25, 2021

Well done Blues some great work this week , positive vibes 💙 — ROBIN EDKINS (@EDKINSEd) June 25, 2021

Get him fit! Proper match fit. Could turn out to be decent by Christmas if he survives early injuries. Good signing — Mr. Sharpe (@5starsharpe) June 25, 2021

Big signing, 15 goals last season pic.twitter.com/qW3isv0Gpn — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SamPhillips40) June 25, 2021

Love this! Normally we are searching for a signing on the last day, get in early and get it done! We’ll done blues! This could be the turn for the club! Bowyer and gardener what a partnership we will have! — Stephen (@StephenTaylor98) June 25, 2021

We’re actually winning the league — Rhys ☔️ (@_RhysBCFC) June 25, 2021

Really excited too see what we have to offer now next season,Aneke to partner Hogan or Juke, Woods for the structure in midfield and Graham a goal machine in league 1 for the wing. If we manage to play the way we ended last season with the depth we’re going to have we look good🔥 — Adam Pease (@AdamPease12) June 25, 2021