‘My Christmas keeps getting better’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to player news

Tottenham Hotspur have recalled defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell at Stoke City, it has been confirmed.

21-year-old Carter-Vickers signed terms with Spurs in 2009 as a youth and has developed through the various youth ranks, whilst also representing United States.

The defender moved to the Bet365 Stadium this summer on a one-year loan spell, but his time with the Potters has been less than successful, making just 12 appearances in the Championship.

With Jose Mourinho’s arrival Premier League side Spurs, it is expected that the Portuguese coach is willing to take a look at all of his available options and that could include Carter-Vickers.

Stoke thanked the youngster for his time at the club, whilst confirming the news that he will return to his parent club when the January transfer window opens and that was met with fans who all seemed to have the same feeling.

Tottenham Hotspur are to recall Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell with Stoke City on January 2. The Club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yd9pXQUUOQ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 27 December 2019

Take a go on our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 13 Who is the current Stoke city number 9? Sam Vokes Saido Berahino Peter Etebo Lee Gregory

Here are just some of those fan comments on Carter-Vickers’ pending exit:

Thank god… — LeeG (@leeg1972) 27 December 2019

Thank god… — LeeG (@leeg1972) 27 December 2019

A real pointless signing. At least that’s one less player anyway. — Robin Evans (@robin1302) 27 December 2019

Another one of Jones’s masterstrokes — Kyle Harrison (@_KyleHarrison) 27 December 2019

My Christmas just keeps getting better — beth (@beth45137184) 27 December 2019

Fantastic 👌🏼👏🏼 — Chris Boote (@ChrisBooteSCFC) 27 December 2019

Probably for the best. Not really tall enough for centre half & not quick enough for full back. — TAB (@thomas_bowles) 27 December 2019