Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘My Christmas keeps getting better’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to player news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Tottenham Hotspur have recalled defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell at Stoke City, it has been confirmed.

21-year-old Carter-Vickers signed terms with Spurs in 2009 as a youth and has developed through the various youth ranks, whilst also representing United States.

The defender moved to the Bet365 Stadium this summer on a one-year loan spell, but his time with the Potters has been less than successful, making just 12 appearances in the Championship.

With Jose Mourinho’s arrival Premier League side Spurs, it is expected that the Portuguese coach is willing to take a look at all of his available options and that could include Carter-Vickers.

Stoke thanked the youngster for his time at the club, whilst confirming the news that he will return to his parent club when the January transfer window opens and that was met with fans who all seemed to have the same feeling.

Take a go on our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 13

Who is the current Stoke city number 9?

Here are just some of those fan comments on Carter-Vickers’ pending exit:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘My Christmas keeps getting better’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to player news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: