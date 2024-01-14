Highlights Leeds United continue their winning streak in 2024 with a 3-0 victory against Cardiff City.

Georginio Rutter's late goal secures the three points for Leeds.

Luke Ayling, who recently joined Middlesbrough on loan, receives praise from his former teammates for his leadership and influence in the dressing room.

Georginio Rutter scored Leeds United's third goal late on against Cardiff City to clinch the three points and continue their good form in 2024.

Daniel Farke's side have won all three games so far since the turn of the year, and all by the same scoreline. Leeds beat Cardiff in South Wales in their latest 3-0 win, and kept pace with their rivals for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The Whites came out flying, and had the game effectively wrapped up just after half an hour played, with Patrick Bamford scrambling in a scrappy opening goal after good work from Junior Firpo before Daniel James tapped in a second in front of an open goal.

Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick was kept busy, with Leeds continuing to dominate proceedings, and had to make several saves to prevent the visitors from putting the game to bed.

James struck the bar in the second half with a lob, and Crysencio Summerville hit a post from his penalty after Rutter was fouled by Mark McGuinness.

Leeds would get their third on 88 minutes when Rutter smashed home from Summerville's cutback, after James carried the ball into Cardiff's half on the counter.

The Frenchman celebrated and paid homage to former teammate Luke Ayling, who departed the club this week after seven-and-a-half years to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

When scoring a stunning volley just before the COVID lockdown in 2020, Ayling celebrated by untying his hair and playing the air guitar. It is a celebration he has done a few times during his stint with the Elland Road outfit.

Rutter's goal was his fifth of the campaign, and kept Leeds with the likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town, who also both won their respective fixtures on Saturday.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51

Luke Ayling's reaction

Ayling started his first game for Middlesbrough, with a 3-1 win over Millwall. The 32-year-old played for the full 90 minutes in the capital.

He took to Instagram to respond to Rutter's celebration for the third goal. Rutter said: "Big win big support today +3. Probably a better guitarist than me, thanks for everything ❤️ @luke_ayling2"

Ayling replied: "My brother. Always here for you my man 💙💛🤍"

He also took the time to post a separate message on his Instagram story, with a picture of Rutter's celebration and a caption which read: "I see you brother."

Luke Ayling's leadership and experience

Ayling has an abundance of experience and know-how that will be vital to any Championship dressing room. The veteran defender will be a miss for Leeds in that regard, given his long service to the club.

Ayling was captain in plenty of his 268 appearances in West Yorkshire, and his leadership is certain to be a miss, with the likes of Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu having to step up into more senior roles within the dressing room this season.

However, it was an inevitable departure, despite being a loss for many of his teammates, with Ayling hardly featuring lately, and often not even in matchday squads at all.