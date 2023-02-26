“My boyhood club” – QPR exclusive: Osman Kakay addresses his Loftus Road future

QPR defender Osman Kakay is hoping to have a conversation with new head coach Gareth Ainsworth about his future but is clear that he wants to be playing regular football, he has revealed in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The London-born right-back has been with the R’s since the age of eight – coming through the academy system before forcing his way into first team contention.

Kakay has amassed 83 appearances in total for the Championship club but has rarely been able to cement a run in the starting XI.

This term, he has played second fiddle to Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird but sees Ainsworth’s appointment as an opportunity to rise up the pecking order.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FLW via QPR’s official gambling partner Copybet, ahead of the appointment of the new head coach, Kakay said: “As a player, every day, regardless of who’s there, I’m just trying to prove to myself and whoever is in charge that I should be playing. It is a fresh opportunity for everyone when any new manager comes in. I’ll be myself and work even harder just to prove that I’m worthy of playing every game.”

The defender has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Loftus Road and loves playing for his boyhood club but is hoping to have a conversation with the new head coach about his future.

“I’ve been at the club for many, many years,” he explained. “This is my boyhood club and I love playing for the club. From now until the end of the season, I want to play as many games as possible, especially with the new gaffer coming in.

“I think I’ll have to have a sit down with him and see what the long-term plan is but I love playing for QPR and that’s the main thing.”

He added: “I’m getting on in age now so I want to be playing regular football. It’s a conversation I could be having.”

