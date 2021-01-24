‘My biggest fear’ – Many Stoke City fans react over latest transfer report as Arsenal interest emerges

A number of Stoke City supporters have been reacting to the latest report that Premier League sides Burnley and Arsenal are battling it out over the potential signing of defender Nathan Collins, per The Sun.

Collins has been an integral part of the Potters’ defence throughout the campaign so far making 19 Championship appearances and averaging 1.3 interceptions, 2.5 clearances and 4.8 duels won per game (Sofascore). That has seen the defender help Stoke record eight clean and he has also been a threat from set-pieces having scored twice and displayed quality playing out from the back at times.

It has now emerged that Collins’ form has attracted the attentions of Burnley, who are leading the race to sign him and are eyeing him up as a potential long-term replacement for the in-demand James Tarkowski. It is thought that they would be prepared to pay around £10 million for the 19-year-old, per The Sun.

However, Arsenal are also in the running to secure Collins’ signature, with the Gunners believing that he has the potential to develop into a future star. That could drive up a bidding war between the two sides and Stoke are likely to demand in excess of £10 million for the talented defender, but an offer in that area could seal the deal, per The Sun.

Many Stoke fans were frustrated by this latest update and were hoping that the Potters could keep hold of the defender, but some were reluctantly accepting that they might have to cash in on the 19-year-old.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

my biggest fear of us staying in this league is losing players like Collins and souttar — Matt (@scfc151) January 23, 2021

Nathan Collins a man in demand 👀

Sadly due to previous regimes complete spending sprees it is leaving us with not much choice but to reluctantly accept £15m for him 😢 https://t.co/WvGwVw46LA — Dan (@DannyPenfold) January 23, 2021

He's been given a chance and developed so much under MON, I'd like to think he'd stay for the guaranteed game time to, give it a season, and if we don't go up transfer for big money. — Adam (@scfc_adam) January 23, 2021

It would be a poor move for Nath.He is too raw for the Premiership and too good for Burnley. — cormac o d (@ruagarai) January 23, 2021

Hope MON stops this — Lewis Adams (@lewisadams191) January 23, 2021

Losing incredible talent — Cal (@ST14_CAL) January 23, 2021