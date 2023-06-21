Russell Martin has made it clear that he is targeting an immediate promotion with Southampton after his appointment was announced on Wednesday evening.

Russell Martin named new Southampton head coach

The Saints endured a miserable campaign last time out, where they had three managers and ultimately finished bottom of the Premier League, going down with a whimper.

It was announced shortly after relegation that Ruben Selles, who was in charge for the final few months, would not be offered a longer deal, so the focus then switched to naming his successor.

And, it’s been apparent for some time that Martin is the man they wanted, but compensation issues with Swansea City meant it has dragged on.

However, the announcement has now been made, and Martin told the club’s media that he is excited to take charge, with promotion the target for next season.

“It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history. My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football. I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud. I’m thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin.”

Martin, who signed a three-year contract at St. Mary’s, will find out on Thursday morning who his first game as Saints boss will be against, when the fixtures are released.

He is expected to oversee a busy few months in the window first, with the new boss sure to want to bring in his own players to help implement his style, whilst departures are inevitable following relegation.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Of course, this has been in the pipeline for a while now, so the news won’t be a shock, but it’s still good for it to be formally announced, and all connected to the club will now be looking ahead to the transfer window.

Clearly, there’s going to be a high turnover of players over the coming weeks, and Martin will no doubt have his own targets to come in to suit the style of play which is very specific.

As for Martin’s comments, he is right to be confident by stating that promotion is the aim, because he is inheriting a squad with a lot of quality, and you would expect the boss to be backed. So, the fans will appreciate the message, and it’s now about getting to work and making it happen.