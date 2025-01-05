Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has admitted he was surprised to hear Santos want to sign him, as he refused to rule out a move to Brazil.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign so far, scoring 10 goals in 24 games for Danny Rohl’s side, which included a recent run of finding the net in five successive outings.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is talk about Windass’ future, particularly as he is out of contract in the summer, and reports have claimed that Brazilian giants Santos want to sign the player this month.

Josh Windass speaks out on Santos transfer speculation

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, Windass appeared to confirm the interest is genuine, although he wouldn’t give much away when it came to where he would be playing his football moving forward, as he stressed he is happy at Wednesday right now.

“It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me," Windass said.

"I love playing where I'm playing. I love playing where I'm playing.

“Obviously, when your contract is up and stuff like that, there's always going to be talk like there always is.

"It came as a surprise this morning because I've not spoken to or seen Pedro (Caixinha, the current Santos manager who had Windass at Rangers in 2017) in a long time. But it is what it is, when you're in form, this sort of stuff happens.

“I'm not sure if any Hull-born players have played in Brazil to be honest, so we'll have to see.”

If Windass did move to Santos, it would see him reunite with former Rangers boss Caixinha, who managed the player during his time at Ibrox.

Despite their impressive history, Santos, the former club of Pele and Neymar, only won promotion back to the top-flight in November ahead of the 2025 season.

Sheffield Wednesday must try and retain Josh Windass

As Windass says, his form meant transfer speculation was inevitable, and all connected to Wednesday will have known they face a battle to keep him beyond January.

Championship Table (as of 5/1/25) Team P GD Pts 6 West Brom 26 11 40 7 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 39 8 Bristol City 26 3 37 9 Watford 25 -1 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37

With Rohl’s side only three points away from the play-off places, you would expect the club to run the risk of losing him on a free as promotion is a possibility.

But, it’s not an ideal situation to be in, particularly as Dejphon Chansiri may see this as the last opportunity to get a fee for the player.

Ultimately, though, the Owls need to do all they can to keep Windass, as he has shown this season that he is a quality Championship player, and he has made some huge contributions to the team.

Of course, his contract situation means the player has a big say on this as well, and the chance to move to Brazil for a new lifestyle and football experience may appeal, so it will be very interesting to see how it plays out.