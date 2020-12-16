‘My 4 year old grandson is a better player’, ‘Get rid’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at key man following latest loss

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-0 by fellow Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest last night and many Owls fans have been left fuming at the performance of captain Barry Bannan.

Forest headed into the game having taken just one point from their last seven games but took an early lead when Yuri Ribeiro fired in a low strike after 4 minutes.

The Owls were never able to pull themselves back into the game and Lewis Grabban grabbed the hosts’ second in the dying moments at the City Ground.

The result leaves Wednesday bottom of the Championship and still winless under Tony Pulis, who took charge midway through November.

Bannan, who was given the captain’s armband at the start of the season, has been a mainstay in the side in that time but struggled to have much influence against Forest last night.

The Scotsman lost possession 22 times in total and failed to make any real significant impact in the final third other than one key pass (Sofascore).

The midfielder has been a fan favourite at Hillsborough in the past but it appears patience is running thin with him among Owls supporters at the moment.

Many fans took to Twitter yesterday to voice their thoughts on their skipper.

Read their reactions here:

Criticise away there pathetic,and please stop picking Bannan my god my 4 year old grandson is a better player than him. — jonno (@jonno09870742) December 16, 2020

Bannan isn’t a captain, he doesn’t care like the others. Dunkley hands down the only leader at the club. #swfc — Jordan Bellamy (@Bellamyswfc) December 15, 2020

Bannan plays football like his hairline all the way back #swfc — Kris Taylor (@KrisTay6825740) December 15, 2020

They aren't giving there best bannan worst player on pitch this formation isn't working better players on bench the list goes on — Liam stainthorpe (@Liamstainthorp1) December 15, 2020

January clearance please. bye to Tom Lees, Van Aken, Pelupessy, Reach, Bannan, odubajo, Rhodes, Harris, Clubs Core is rotten #swfc — Andrew Dickinson (@dicko19814eva) December 15, 2020

Not played well since loovens held his hand all game I'd honesty Get rid of him same with bannan — Gav risk (@Gavrisk) December 15, 2020

Strip Bannan of captaincy and give it to Dunkley, he’s that only leader on the pitch tonight. Everyone else just sauntering around with no emotion shown at all! #swfc — Ash Finney (@AshFinney1) December 15, 2020

Hate to say it..but bannan is not captain material. #swfc — Matt Hackleton (@MHackleton) December 15, 2020