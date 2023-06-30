Pundit Carlton Palmer believes midfielder Rekeem Harper's departure from Ipswich Town is the right decision for both parties.

The Tractor Boys announced that they had reached a mutual agreement with Harper to terminate his contract earlier this week, and he has since joined League One side Burton Albion.

Harper arrived at Portman Road from West Bromwich Albion for a reported fee of £500,000 in June 2021, and he struggled to make an impact, making just 19 appearances in all competitions in his two-year spell at the club.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Crewe Alexandra, but he was unable to prevent the Alex's relegation to League Two.

Harper was again loaned out last season, spending the whole campaign with Exeter City, but he struggled to nail down a regular place in the team, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 23 appearances for the Grecians in all competitions as Gary Caldwell's side finished 14th in the third tier.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that as it was unlikely that anyone would be able to afford Harper, terminating his contract was the sensible option.

"Ipswich have decided to terminate midfielder Rekeem Harper's contract," Palmer said.

"Rekeem signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth £500,000.

"He's played 19 times and been restricted to the odd substitute outing and cup starts.

"He spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Crewe, making 12 starts and the whole of last season on loan at Exeter, where he had 16 starts.

"Sometimes you have to make a decision, nobody is going to buy him, and you won't play him in the Championship, so you come to a mutually beneficial settlement and both parties go their separate ways."

Were Ipswich Town right to terminate Rekeem Harper's contract?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Harper's departure is beneficial for both parties.

While he is a player with a lot of potential, he has found it tough at Portman Road, particularly with competition for places in midfield from the likes of Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Dominic Ball, Massimo Luongo, Pantuche Camara and Cameron Humphreys.

Jack Taylor's arrival from Peterborough United further strengthens Kieran McKenna's options in the middle of the park and in truth, Harper was unlikely to feature in the Championship for the Tractor Boys, so it makes sense for him to move on.

Harper is a good addition for Burton and the Pirelli Stadium could be the perfect destination for him to rebuild his career.