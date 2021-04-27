‘Must’ve really done something bad’, ‘Shambles’ – These Sunderland fans are furious at Lee Johnson following player decision

Sunderland’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The result saw the Black Cats drop to fourth in League One, and whilst they probably won’t need another point to confirm a top six place, they won’t enter the play-offs with any momentum.

Boss Lee Johnson was criticised as Sunderland made it seven without a win, and the fans were particularly unhappy with his decision not to use Chris Maguire from the bench against the Seasiders.

The attacker has been a key player for the Wearside outfit over the years but he has failed to get game time since Johnson arrived.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

And, it’s become a real talking point among the support, as they are mystified as to what Maguire has to do to get a game, particularly when the side were lacking creativity and inspiration in the final third, as they were against Blackpool.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Parkinson Vs McGeady

Johnson Vs Maguire 2 exact same scenarios.

1 gets slaughtered.

1 gets away with it. How? #SAFC — Peter Bryson (@Brysa08) April 27, 2021

Seeing LJ completely ignore Maguire, arguably the most creative impactful player off the bench for #safc is looking more and more suspect now. Very similar to the PP McGeady situation. Something has definitely gone on there. — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) April 27, 2021

Chris Maguire must’ve really done something bad #safc — Rob Ward (@RobWard_1) April 27, 2021

He’s actually left Diamond & Maguire on the bench ffs😂 #SAFC — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) April 27, 2021

What does Chris Maguire have to do to get in that field 🙃 #safc — Danielle Walker (@danwalkerxx) April 27, 2021

#Askdanny why are reporters not quizzing why he doesn't select Maguire? It can't be for footballing terms because he walks in this team base on football ability. #shambles. — Michael Stubbs (@stubbsm) April 27, 2021

Why won’t Lee Johnson play Chris Maguire? Absolute shambles tonight #safc — Paul holmes (@Paulhol64180640) April 27, 2021