‘Must’ve really done something bad’, ‘Shambles’ – These Sunderland fans are furious at Lee Johnson following player decision

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The result saw the Black Cats drop to fourth in League One, and whilst they probably won’t need another point to confirm a top six place, they won’t enter the play-offs with any momentum.

Boss Lee Johnson was criticised as Sunderland made it seven without a win, and the fans were particularly unhappy with his decision not to use Chris Maguire from the bench against the Seasiders.

The attacker has been a key player for the Wearside outfit over the years but he has failed to get game time since Johnson arrived.

And, it’s become a real talking point among the support, as they are mystified as to what Maguire has to do to get a game, particularly when the side were lacking creativity and inspiration in the final third, as they were against Blackpool.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


