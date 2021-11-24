Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Mustard' – Many West Brom fans discuss bright spot in Blackpool draw

1 hour ago

West Bromwich Albion’s struggles on the road continued last night as they were held to a goalless draw at Blackpool but Alex Mowatt has been highlighted for praise by many fans of the West Midlands club. 

Valerien Ismael’s side are winless on the road since the end of September – a run that has now stretched to five matches and contributed to them losing significant ground on the top two.

The Baggies were not without their chances against Blackpool last night but were not clinical enough in the final third and can have no real complaints about coming away with just a point as their hosts had opportunities of their own.

One bright spot at Bloomfield Road was the performance of Mowatt, who was paired with Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby in what was a high-energy midfield duo.

Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass are two of Ismael’s other options in the centre of the park but the younger pair were given the chance last night and did not disappoint.

Mowatt was particularly impressive, seemingly never stopping running as he showed his quality with and without the ball.

That seems to have caught the eye of the Baggies support, with many fans highlighting his performance and his partnership with Molumby on Twitter…


