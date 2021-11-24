‘Mustard’ – Many West Brom fans discuss bright spot in Blackpool draw

West Bromwich Albion’s struggles on the road continued last night as they were held to a goalless draw at Blackpool but Alex Mowatt has been highlighted for praise by many fans of the West Midlands club.

Valerien Ismael’s side are winless on the road since the end of September – a run that has now stretched to five matches and contributed to them losing significant ground on the top two.

The Baggies were not without their chances against Blackpool last night but were not clinical enough in the final third and can have no real complaints about coming away with just a point as their hosts had opportunities of their own.

One bright spot at Bloomfield Road was the performance of Mowatt, who was paired with Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby in what was a high-energy midfield duo.

Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass are two of Ismael’s other options in the centre of the park but the younger pair were given the chance last night and did not disappoint.

Mowatt was particularly impressive, seemingly never stopping running as he showed his quality with and without the ball.

That seems to have caught the eye of the Baggies support, with many fans highlighting his performance and his partnership with Molumby on Twitter…

Mowatt and molumby axis as expected better than previous partnerships hopefully they are kept in even when the undroppable captain is not suspended #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) November 23, 2021

23 shots , 3 on target. Never looked like scoring again. Their keeper didn’t make a save like the 2 Sam made … on a positive note I thought Mowatt and Molumby were immense in the middle, on and off the ball #WBA — Scott Kempton (@skemptonx) November 23, 2021

We've got some absolute cloggers in this team, totally devoid of technical ability: Furlong, Bartley, Grant and to a lesser extent Townsend and Kipre. But this is streets better with Molumby and Mowatt in midfield. Hugill and TGH on in the 2nd half and we win handily imo. #wba — Jacko (@JACKO_BRAND) November 23, 2021

Molumby X Mowatt is our best midfield 2 end of story #wba — mjd (@takeahikeymikey) November 23, 2021

Nice to see Molumby & Mowatt playing together. Should make a more mobile midfield. COYB #wba — steve WBA (@WbaSteve) November 23, 2021