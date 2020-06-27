‘Must win’, ‘No repeat of last season’ – Many Leeds United fans feeling anxious ahead of Fulham after last night’s result

After Brentford’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last night, it’s made Leeds United fans even more cautious of picking up three points today.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side take on 4th-place Fulham today. It’s another huge game at the top of the Championship after another last night – Ollie Watkins’ 23rd goal of the season taking the Bees over the line at Griffin Park.

It means that Thomas Frank’s side have won both their games since the restart, and they now sit just five points behind leaders West Brom and 2nd-place Leeds United.

Can you get 100% on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? David Wetherall Gunnar Halle Wesley Boyle Alf-Inge Haaland

The return couldn’t have gone any worse for Leeds who succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City. But they face a contested Fulham side who’ve often proved inconsistent this season, but the for the goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic keeping them in the hunt for promotion.

Here we take a look at what Leeds United fans were saying about their upcoming game today, after Brentford closed the gap ton the automatic promotion spots:

After that Brentford win Tomorrow’s game massive Get into em!👊 #LUFC — Connor Mahoney! LUFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ConnorMOT92) June 26, 2020

Must win tomorrow lads #lufc let's smash em — Ashley Hirst (@ashleyhirst15) June 26, 2020

Lads will turn up tomorrow. Win tomorrow and it’s very tough for anyone to catch us. Come on! #lufc — Liam Collins (@liamcollins97) June 26, 2020

Man up and play like we want promotion. No repeat of last seasons garbage #LUFC — Brian Bearhope (@beenie0128) June 26, 2020

Tomorrow’s game just got even more important, Leeds must win tomorrow! #lufc — James. (@Jaymesssss) June 26, 2020

At this moment of time brentford are the team no one wants to face and are showing why so glad we dont have them if I'm honest! Let's get the 3 points today lads come on!! @LUFC #lufc — Ben Maidment (@benmaidmentLufc) June 27, 2020