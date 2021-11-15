This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United will face a key period over the coming weeks where they will need to develop a plan for the forthcoming January transfer window to improve their squad.

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday, Sheffield United are one of the teams that are interested in making a potential move to sign Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun in the January transfer window.

That comes with the forward having told The Mirror that he is wanting to secure a loan move in January to try and get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The same report from The Mirror has revealed that both West Ham and Middlesbrough are also interested in a potential move for Balogun as well. While a report from Swansea Independent has also credited Swansea City with an interest in him.

So, with Sheffield United potentially keen on signing Balogun, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel he would be the right signing for the Blades…

Chirs Thorpe

There’s no doubt he’d be a good signing as he is player who is absolutely chomping at the bit to prove himself.

But this is a player that Sheffield United simply don’t need at this precise moment in time.

The Blades have a ridiculous wealth of attacking options at their disposal, which means I would struggle to see where Balogun would fit in.

This could be a case of the player’s agent looking to generate interest by associating the Steel City club with his client.

In short, the only way I can see the Arsenal man going to Bramall Lane is if the Championship side offload some of their existing frontmen.

Josh Cole

Although Balogun clearly possesses a great deal of talent, Sheffield United must steer clear of signing him in the January transfer window.

The Blades are already able to call upon the likes of Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick and thus it could be argued that they may not necessarily need to strengthen their options in this particular area.

Furthermore, when you consider that Balogun has yet to make an appearance at Championship level during his career to date, there is no guarantee that he will be able to deal with the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Instead of taking a risk on Balogun, United should be looking to bolster their defensive options as they have already conceded 22 goals in the second-tier this season.

Ned Holmes

Do the Blades really need another striker?

Balogun is obviously a very talented player and there’s a strong argument to be made that he’d be a better option than the other striker’s currently available to Slavisa Jokanovic but this looks like a bit of a short-sighted move to me.

Rhian Brewster is surely the future for United and after bagging his first Championship goal of the season recently needs the backing of his manager.

We’ve seen him be prolific in the division in the past and with the right sort of management, he could surely rediscover that sort of form for the Blades this term.

That would be a massive boost for the club both this season and moving forward, and I suspect signing Balogun would hinder that.