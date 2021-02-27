‘Must start’, ‘Difference maker’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 26-y/o after dramatic draw

Sunderland made it four games unbeaten in League One thanks to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Whilst a point wasn’t a great result in isolation, the manner of the result will have pleased Lee Johnson, as his side battled back to draw, thanks to two superb goals from Jordan Jones and Chris Maguire.

Jones, who arrived from Rangers in January, particularly impressed for the Black Cats after replacing Aiden McGeady with just over 30 minutes to go.

The Northern Irishman was integral to everything good that Sunderland did for the rest of the game, and it was his moment of brilliance that gave the team the belief to go on and take what could be a valuable point.

Jones has had to be patient since arriving at the Stadium of Light, but fans are now convinced that the 26-year-old warrants a place in the XI from the off moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…

Jones took the game by the scruff of the neck today when he come on, must start on Tuesday.#safc — SAFC_LW (@IAmLW_88) February 27, 2021

2 goal of the season contenders shocking first half performance jordan Jones the difference maker for me won loads of free kicks in good areas and just couldn’t take out chances from balls into the box luckily a few teams around us also drew big performance needed Tuesday. #safc — safcchants (@safcchants) February 27, 2021

Jones and Maguire MUST start against Swindon on Tuesday night now 2 ridiculous goals 👏 take a point after being 2-0 down onto the next! #safc — Luke Pennock (@lukepennock) February 27, 2021

Jordan Jones has that one bit of quality , would be nice to see him start more games would rather have him start games than O’Brien #safc — Liam95 (@Liam9517) February 27, 2021

The King & Jones should be playing from the start #Safc — Baz (@paulbasnett10) February 27, 2021

Jones superb when he came on! #SAFC — Liam Stokoe (@StokoeFTM) February 27, 2021

The main positive from that game was Jordan Jones. Unplayable when he come on and his strike gave us a chance of coming away with something. Maguire’s equaliser was superb. #safc — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) February 27, 2021