‘Must start’, ‘Difference maker’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 26-y/o after dramatic draw

6 mins ago

Sunderland made it four games unbeaten in League One thanks to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Whilst a point wasn’t a great result in isolation, the manner of the result will have pleased Lee Johnson, as his side battled back to draw, thanks to two superb goals from Jordan Jones and Chris Maguire.

Jones, who arrived from Rangers in January, particularly impressed for the Black Cats after replacing Aiden McGeady with just over 30 minutes to go.

The Northern Irishman was integral to everything good that Sunderland did for the rest of the game, and it was his moment of brilliance that gave the team the belief to go on and take what could be a valuable point.

Jones has had to be patient since arriving at the Stadium of Light, but fans are now convinced that the 26-year-old warrants a place in the XI from the off moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…


Article title: 'Must start', 'Difference maker' – These Sunderland fans heap praise on 26-y/o after dramatic draw

