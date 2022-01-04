Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Must not sell’, ‘Would be gutted’ – Many Bristol City fans react to recent transfers news

Published

47 mins ago

on

Many Bristol City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that German side Freiburg are looking to bid £4-6 million for Han-Noah Massengo. 

The French midfielder is a young player who has been attracting a lot of interest since he originally signed for the Robins back in 2019 from AS Monaco.

Massengo is under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2023 but the Sky Bet Championship club could well be tempted into cashing in on his services if they are able to make back the money that they spent on him initially plus a little extra.

Naturally it didn’t take the Bristol City faithful long to react to the news, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Freiburg look to step up their interest in Massengo.


