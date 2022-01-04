‘Must not sell’, ‘Would be gutted’ – Many Bristol City fans react to recent transfers news

Many Bristol City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that German side Freiburg are looking to bid £4-6 million for Han-Noah Massengo.

The French midfielder is a young player who has been attracting a lot of interest since he originally signed for the Robins back in 2019 from AS Monaco.

Massengo is under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2023 but the Sky Bet Championship club could well be tempted into cashing in on his services if they are able to make back the money that they spent on him initially plus a little extra.

Naturally it didn’t take the Bristol City faithful long to react to the news, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Freiburg look to step up their interest in Massengo.

Sell sell sell. One of our most overrated players IMO. Don’t get me wrong I love his work ethic, energy and enthusiasm but in his position to have only one assist and no goals after nearly 80 games indicates he’s perhaps not as good as the fans think. — Lee Williams (@_TheRobot) January 3, 2022

We need the money, be gutted if he went. Hopefully we can hold onto him for a little longer. — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) January 3, 2022

Quite a damning indictment that essentially nothing in profit on one of our brightest prospects is probably a good move right now. — Ron Walker (@ronnabe) January 3, 2022

All down to timing. If we reach this summer and we can’t get him to sign a new contract then we’ve no choice but to sell – with the biggest sell-on clause possible — The Exiled Robin (@TheExiledRobin) January 3, 2022

A lot depends on whether it DOES get reinvested in the squad, whether we can even afford to do that given the figures we've all seen. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) January 3, 2022

He’s not signing in a million years so I suppose we have to — James (@jbcfc__) January 3, 2022

Yesterday showed how much we need him. Must not sell. — Brims (@NickyNatchyNoo) January 3, 2022

Yep good money if true given his contract. There is no way he is signing a new contract with us. — AC9 (@AC9TICK) January 3, 2022

Hope not! Surely worth a lot more than that and one of our best/consistent players so we can’t afford to lose him anyway! Worse case we let him go in the summer if he doesn’t want to extend but no chance we sell in Jan. — AC (@bristolbanker) January 3, 2022

Would be Gutted to see him go. But ultimately if it works for all parties then it’s a done deal. — Mark Gingell (@gingell) January 3, 2022