Following confirmation of their relegation to the Championship, it immediately became an expectation that Southampton would struggle to keep hold of some of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The likes of Che Adams, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse have lots of admirers at present as it remains to be seen how their futures at St Mary's play out this summer.

New Saints boss Russell Martin will be well aware of the talent he has at his disposal but equally, he will understand that he might have to allow a few members of his squad to move on to pastures new.

The Saints will be striving for promotion straight back to the Premier League during the 2023/24 Championship campaign and Martin will be focussing upon assembling as strong of a squad as possible for the challenge that lies ahead of them.

What clubs are interested in Southampton star James Ward-Prowse?

A report from Football Insider earlier in the month detailed Southampton's expectation that the technically-gifted midfielder was fully expected to depart during this summer transfer window.

A more recent update from Football Insider has suggested that Fulham have joined the race for the 11-cap England international but the Saints are yet to receive an official bid for the midfielder's expected departure.

The same report indicates that Ward-Prowse is still being considered by West Ham, with Declan Rice's confirmed move to Arsenal paving the way for the Hammers to be that little bit more ambitious as they prepare for further European football.

Southampton are willing to allow Ward-Prowse to leave this summer but will be patient until a suitable offer is tabled, with that seemingly being their stance when looking at the likes of Lavia and Adams too.

The 28-year-old has netted 49 Premier League goals and provided a further 40 assists in 343 appearances in the top-flight and will be striving to improve this record further should a move back to the world's toughest division comes to fruition.

Ward-Prowse managed double figures last season in all competitions, scoring 11 goals in 45 appearances, grabbing four assists in the process.

What has pundit Gabby Agbonlahor said about West Ham's interest in James Ward-Prowse?

Asked about the midfielder's situation and the interest currently coming from West Ham, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Ward-Prowse would be an amazing replacement for Rice, without a doubt.

“West Ham should sign him, but the only thing I would say is they must not pay over the odds for how much he will cost to get him in.

“Southampton might try and get too much for him and much more than he’s actually worth.

“He’s a top player, but he’s been relegated, so you know he isn’t going to want to play in the Championship. He just won’t, I can tell you that. So I think £20million-£25million is fair for someone who is in the second division.

“If you put Ward-Prowse next to Tomas Soucek and another midfield signing, then things will be looking bright for West Ham”.