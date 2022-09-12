“Must make every manager in the Championship incredibly jealous” – Middlesbrough fan pundit picks out the Championship’s best team

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There has been eight rounds of Championship fixtures played so far this season, and there won’t be much shock to see who some of the leading clubs are at the top end of the table, but there has also been some surprises.

Both Sheffield United and Norwich City are in the top two, with both heavily fancied to make a promotion push in 2022-23, but the likes of Reading and Bristol City in-behind them have proven the unpredictability of the second tier of English football to be carrying on.

The team that are topping the table right now though are Sheffield United, who after their opening match defeat at the hands of Watford have gone unbeaten since, with five wins and two draws to their name.

And despite the Blades only getting a 2-2 draw against her club last month, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt thinks that right now, United are the best in the league and are the ones that everyone will have to beat.

“I think Sheffield United are a strong bet for being the best team in the division, and I’m not just saying that because they are the current league leaders,” Dana said.

“The options that Paul Heckingbottom has at his disposal must make every manager in the Championship incredibly jealous.

“They are a well-oiled team that have kept together a lot of seasoned performers that got them up from the Championship the last time they were in this division that are still performing at a decent level.

“Then they’ve got the likes of Sander Berge, who they did very well to keep in the transfer window because he is not a Championship quality player, he is superior to the level that he is currently playing at.

“And then Iliman Ndiaye adding goals to his game and Oli McBurnie adding goals to his game as well stands them in incredibly good stead going forward, so I would say Sheffield United.

“I was impressed with them when they visited the Riverside, probably not as impressed as I thought I would be, but still impressed, and I think anybody that finishes above Sheffield United this season are going up.”

The Verdict

It is of course incredibly easy to just pick Sheffield United as they are top of the league, but they have been rather impressive so far.

Paul Heckingbottom was able to lead the Blades to the play-offs last season after an indifferent few months under Slavisa Jokanovic’s management, and having kept the players he needed to keep over the summer, United have started off very well.

When you have a player like Sander Berge in midfield at Championship level, you’re never going to be too far away from the top, and that’s the position United currently find themselves in.

Things can change very quickly in football, but Sheffield United are looking good right now.