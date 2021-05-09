Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Must continue’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Portsmouth fans debate key figure after final day collapse

Published

8 mins ago

on

Portsmouth missed out on a play-off place after they were beaten at home by Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

The south coast outfit went into the game knowing that a victory would keep them in the top six, keeping alive their promotion hopes.

However, an Adam Phillips goal gave the visitors the lead and Pompey couldn’t find a way back into the game. They dominated the second half but failed to take their chances, and with Oxford winning, along with Charlton, Portsmouth have finished in 8th position.

With Danny Cowley having only signed a deal until the end of the season, it’s unclear who will lead Pompey as they prepare for another year in the third tier.

However, despite the setback, it’s fair to say that most fans want the former Lincoln chief to stay on, although a minority are questioning whether he’s good enough.

Did these 17 Portsmouth players ever actually score a league goal for the club?

1 of 17

Did Tal Ben Haim score a league goal for the club?

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Must continue’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Portsmouth fans debate key figure after final day collapse

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: