Sky Bet League One

'Must buy', 'Looks classy' – These Sunderland fans urge club to secure 22-y/o target

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sunderland beat Gateshead in a friendly yesterday with Arbenit Xhemajli impressing at centre-back.

The Kosovan international is looking for a new club after leaving Swiss outfit Neuchâtel Xamax in the summer and he has been training with Phil Parkinson’s side as he looks to earn a contract.

And, he played his part in the win yesterday, impressing with his physicality and and strength as part of the back three as the Black Cats comfortably won.

Whilst it was only a pre-season friendly, it’s fair to say that the fans have liked what they’ve seen from Xhemajli, with many believing he will add a lot to the team as they seek promotion back to the Championship.

Even though there’s no rush to push through with a contract as he is a free agent, many fans want to see the 22-year-old signed as soon as possible. Here we look at some of the comments from the support on Twitter…


