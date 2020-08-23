‘Must buy’, ‘Looks classy’ – These Sunderland fans urge club to secure 22-y/o target

Sunderland beat Gateshead in a friendly yesterday with Arbenit Xhemajli impressing at centre-back.

The Kosovan international is looking for a new club after leaving Swiss outfit Neuchâtel Xamax in the summer and he has been training with Phil Parkinson’s side as he looks to earn a contract.

And, he played his part in the win yesterday, impressing with his physicality and and strength as part of the back three as the Black Cats comfortably won.

Whilst it was only a pre-season friendly, it’s fair to say that the fans have liked what they’ve seen from Xhemajli, with many believing he will add a lot to the team as they seek promotion back to the Championship.

Even though there’s no rush to push through with a contract as he is a free agent, many fans want to see the 22-year-old signed as soon as possible. Here we look at some of the comments from the support on Twitter…

Announce Xhemajli contract. — 🔴⚪ (@Camer0nJohnson) August 22, 2020

Sign Xhemajli now — Matty Cain (@MattyCain2) August 22, 2020

First half was sluggish – to be expected. Second half felt very different with Power, Scowen, Diamond, Gooch, and surprisingly, Grigg on the pitch together. Dan Neil was canny and Xhemajli looks classy, too. https://t.co/QqA72OwFjd — Tom Atkinson (@Tommyakki) August 22, 2020

@SunderlandAFC sign up xhemalji — Josh ➐ (@HirsteeSafc) August 23, 2020

Decent run out for the lads today: Grigg looked sharper, goal and an assist. Jack Diamond with an assist, looks a player. First time seeing Dan Neil, looked tidy. O'Brien looked positive and has a good first touch. Xhemalji looks like a steal, we need to sign him.#SAFC — Kieron Weatherall (@KieWeatherall_) August 22, 2020

We really should offer Xhemalji a contract #safc — Cam (@CamRSAFC) August 22, 2020

Xhemalji definitely is a must buy, quality today, Grigg looked fresh and ready, Neil, diamond and scowen played class, burge was good when needed, didn’t see enough of feeney but McLaughlin didn’t look too bad either — TeddyDunn🔴⚪️ (@TeddyDunnFTM) August 22, 2020