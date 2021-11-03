Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Must be wondering what else he has to do’ – Many Sunderland fans urge Lee Johnson to take action

Sunderland have lost three on the bounce in League One after Sheffield Wednesday beat them 3-0 at Hillsborough last night and many supporters have been calling for Lee Johnson to turn to centre-back Frederik Alves moving forward.

The Black Cats headed into the game on the back of league defeats at the hands of Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United but were unable to get back to winning ways in South Yorkshire.

Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi put the Owls two up before halftime while Lee Gregory’s goal eight minutes into the second half put the game beyond doubt.

It was another disappointing display for Sunderland’s defensive line, with both Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle struggling throughout against Wednesday’s attacking players.

The Black Cats have now conceded nine goals in their last three League One games and it seems many supporters are keen to see Johnson tinker with his back four.

West Ham United loanee Frederik Alves has impressed when given a chance in both the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, including helping Sunderland keep a clean sheet against QPR last week, but has played just 34 minutes of League One football this term.

Many fans of the North East club have taken to Twitter to call for the 21-year-old to get more of a chance moving forward…


