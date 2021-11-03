‘Must be wondering what else he has to do’ – Many Sunderland fans urge Lee Johnson to take action

Sunderland have lost three on the bounce in League One after Sheffield Wednesday beat them 3-0 at Hillsborough last night and many supporters have been calling for Lee Johnson to turn to centre-back Frederik Alves moving forward.

The Black Cats headed into the game on the back of league defeats at the hands of Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United but were unable to get back to winning ways in South Yorkshire.

Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi put the Owls two up before halftime while Lee Gregory’s goal eight minutes into the second half put the game beyond doubt.

It was another disappointing display for Sunderland’s defensive line, with both Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle struggling throughout against Wednesday’s attacking players.

The Black Cats have now conceded nine goals in their last three League One games and it seems many supporters are keen to see Johnson tinker with his back four.

West Ham United loanee Frederik Alves has impressed when given a chance in both the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, including helping Sunderland keep a clean sheet against QPR last week, but has played just 34 minutes of League One football this term.

Many fans of the North East club have taken to Twitter to call for the 21-year-old to get more of a chance moving forward…

He has to give the likes of Younger and Alves some time even Richardson. Whilst it's time for the more senior players who arent in need of rest I.e Gooch and Evans to step up. — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) November 2, 2021

Alves and Burge in for me next Saturday #SAFC https://t.co/xZiqgK72Fm — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) November 2, 2021

So who would you have started? You can’t just say you wouldn’t play them, who comes in? Wright has been awful since he came back from injury. Would have maybe had a look at Alves as he’s looked decent in the games he’s played. — Chris Simms (@ChrisSimmsSAFC) November 2, 2021

Either Alves starts getting a game or we get a new CB in January to organise this back line. Genuine shambles conceding 9 goals in 3 games as promotion contenders #SAFC — James Haddrick (@JHaddrick93) November 2, 2021

In 4 games the Doyle x Flanagan Partnership had conceded 12 goals 😬

Alves must be wondering what else he has to do #SAFC — bottlejobafc (@safcleo_) November 2, 2021

Doyle is all over the place and has been for 4 weeks. What does Alves need to do to get a game? #SAFC — Alex (@SPEZIAL73) November 2, 2021

Generally ok with that, but what has to happen for Alves to start? — PaulB (@paul_safc_1980) November 2, 2021

We need to switch the team up completely now. Personally I’ll go for:

Burge

Winchester

Alves

Wright

Cirkin

Evans

Neil

Prichard

Dajaku

Stewart

Broadhead Thoughts #SAFC — Cameron Robson (@CameronRobson_) November 2, 2021