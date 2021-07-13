‘Must be in a very dark place’ – Many Reading fans react as released duo are spotted training with Derby County

Championship side Derby County have included former Reading duo Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock in their training camp, with both being spotted in a video released on the club’s Twitter page this afternoon.

Both were released by the Royals in the summer after arriving at the Madejski Stadium for a combined fee of around £10m, with Aluko signing for the second-tier club from Fulham for £7.5m back in August 2017 and Baldock joining him from Brighton and Hove Albion the following summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £3m.

Ultimately, their moves proved to be unsuccessful with the former even going out on loan to Chinese side Beijing Renhe in 2019 – and they became fringe players in the latter stages of their Reading careers.

Even with the Royals’ shortage of wingers last term, the Nigerian was barely used by Veljko Paunovic and the only real chance Sam Baldock managed to get was when Lucas Joao and George Puscas were both out injured.

However, the 5’7 32-year-old failed to make an impact up front on his own and was replaced by midfielder Alfa Semedo at one point.

But with the pair having extensive Championship experience and Derby County limited in the amount of business they can do this summer with their transfer embargo, it could turn out to be a smart double signing by Wayne Rooney if he presses ahead with these deals.

From a Reading perspective though, how do their fans feel seeing their recently departed players train with another Championship club? Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.

Aluko still has something to offer but baldock is not a championship player. All I can say is derby must be in a very dark place. #dcfc #readingfc https://t.co/LO4GSBa83n — cameron macken (@ronniemac93) July 13, 2021

Aluko and Baldock at Derby. Just when you think #ReadingFC are bad Derby always step in!! https://t.co/ZZ6YmsPCYz — LordCKS (@LordCKS) July 13, 2021

If they sign, 100% one of them scores against us — STU4RT (@littlestu25) July 13, 2021

If you don’t want your windows smashed I’d let Aluko and Baldock play football outside your house…😂😂 — Kyran Flurry (@KyranFlurry7) July 13, 2021

Tell you what Aluko might not be a bad signing for them if he’s on 10k a week looked decent last season when he came on. As for baldock wouldnt want him if he was on a tenner — Callum (@Callumc1871) July 13, 2021

In fairness Aluko put in some alright performances last season I thought – issue always was he was never worth the stupid fee we paid and him / high wages. — Marc Simpson (@Simps100) July 13, 2021

Baldock was on £23k a week with us and just had no confidence the players seemed to like him so must of been a decent chap behind the scenes but really struggled on the pitch. And we never saw anything from him from the start, wages not the only issue — Adam Cox (@adamcox99) July 13, 2021