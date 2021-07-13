Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Must be in a very dark place’ – Many Reading fans react as released duo are spotted training with Derby County

Published

32 mins ago

on

Championship side Derby County have included former Reading duo Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock in their training camp, with both being spotted in a video released on the club’s Twitter page this afternoon.

Both were released by the Royals in the summer after arriving at the Madejski Stadium for a combined fee of around £10m, with Aluko signing for the second-tier club from Fulham for £7.5m back in August 2017 and Baldock joining him from Brighton and Hove Albion the following summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £3m.

Ultimately, their moves proved to be unsuccessful with the former even going out on loan to Chinese side Beijing Renhe in 2019 – and they became fringe players in the latter stages of their Reading careers.

Even with the Royals’ shortage of wingers last term, the Nigerian was barely used by Veljko Paunovic and the only real chance Sam Baldock managed to get was when Lucas Joao and George Puscas were both out injured.

However, the 5’7 32-year-old failed to make an impact up front on his own and was replaced by midfielder Alfa Semedo at one point.

But with the pair having extensive Championship experience and Derby County limited in the amount of business they can do this summer with their transfer embargo, it could turn out to be a smart double signing by Wayne Rooney if he presses ahead with these deals.

From a Reading perspective though, how do their fans feel seeing their recently departed players train with another Championship club? Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

Article title: 'Must be in a very dark place' – Many Reading fans react as released duo are spotted training with Derby County

