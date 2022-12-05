“Must be hard to turn them down” – Belgian FA set to make Burnley approach for next manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Belgium are considering making a move for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as they seek a replacement for Roberto Martinez.

According to the Daily Mirror, via LancsLive, the Belgian FA are weighing up a potential offer for the former defender.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Clarets’ boss would be a good appointment for the Red Devils…

Adam Jones

Kompany could be an excellent appointment for Belgium despite the fact he’s just 36.

At his age, he already has a decent amount of managerial experience under his belt and Gareth Southgate’s success with England shows you don’t need a huge amount of domestic experience on your CV to be a success at an international level.

It would be difficult to see the Burnley boss being happy to go into international management at this stage though because it’s less hands-on than what he’s doing at this stage.

And Belgium need to look at this potential move from Kompany’s point of view because their manager’s morale will be important.

And he may be happier taking on his role later in his managerial career, so this may not be the best move at this stage.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Look, when your country comes knocking, it must be hard to turn them down.

But, I think that’s what Vincent Kompany should do if he is approached for the Belgium job.

He’s still very early on in his managerial career and looks as though he is on to good things at Burnley this season.

As such, he should not jump ship anytime soon.

As for having a dual coaching role, it’s not something we often see, and that’s likely for good reason.

Each respective role is demanding enough that it needs somebody focused on it full time so I think having both roles would be doing Burnley and Belgium a little bit of a disservice.

Declan Harte

Kompany taking over at Belgium would be a brilliant move from the nation’s FA, with the 36-year-old capable of bringing the freshness to the team that it now desperately needs.

However, it is unlikely that he will want to walk away from Burnley so soon after arriving at Turf Moor, especially given how well things have gone so far in the Championship.

And while he could, in theory, split his time between the two roles, it is unlikely that this is something that would appeal to the former defender.

There is no doubt in my mind that Kompany will one day manage his country, but the timing isn’t quite right for the move at this stage.