“Must avoid being dragged into a bidding war” – Sunderland eyeing in-form EFL attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are one of the clubs that are interested in Northampton Town in form attacker Sam Hoskins, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

The Cobblers wide player has scored 11 times in 10 League Two appearances this term as he’s helped them make a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

But would he be a good signing for the Black Cats? And is the 29-year-old ready to make the step up to the Championship?

We quizzed for FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Whereas Hoskins is currently excelling in League Two in a Northampton shirt, he may not be able to replicate these performance levels in the Championship as he has only provided one direct goal contribution in 19 appearances at this level during his career.

Furthermore, when you consider that Sunderland are currently able to turn to Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke in the wide positions, Hoskins is unlikely to be an upgrade on either of these players.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that the Black Cats must avoid being dragged into a bidding war for the winger who is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

If Mowbray is looking to add to his attacking options in January, he ought to consider making moves for players who have a proven track record of delivering the goods in the second-tier instead of taking a risk on Hoskins.

12 quiz questions about Sunderland legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 What club did Sunderland sign Kevin Phillips from? Crystal Palace Fulham QPR Watford

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced by this one, it has to be said.

Sam Hoskins has had a fantastic start to the season and his strong form may well earn him a move up the divisions soon but I can’t see Sunderland signing him.

They’ve got plenty of wide options already – many of them young and high potential – and signing the 29-year-old may block their progression.

That would be worth it if he was going to come in and fire in goals at Championship level but the step up from League Two is massive so there’s certainly no guarantee of that.

You can see why Sunderland are having a look but a League One club will likely be his next destination.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a rather useful signing for Sunderland if they can pull it off.

Recent injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have exposed their lack of depth in attack, so you feel they will want to add to that position in order to avoid a similar situation costing them in the future.

In Hoskins, they would be getting someone who clearly knows how to put the ball in the back of the net, and with the experience he has of many years in League One and League Two, now could be a good time for the 29-year-old to step up into the Championship.

The fact that Brandon Thomas-Asante has performed so well since making that step up with West Brom may give sides confidence that others can do the same, so it does make sense for Sunderland to be taking a look at Hoskins right now.