‘Music to my ears’ – Many Watford fans react as Ismaila Sarr talks Vicarage Road future

A number of Watford supporters have been hailing the latest comments from star man Ismaila Sarr suggesting that he is content at Vicarage Road and is wanting to remain with the Hornets.

Sarr has been the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future since Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season. There have been reports of interest from Liverpool and also from Manchester United, but the winger has remained with the Hornets and has played a crucial part in establishing them as favourites for the second automatic promotion place.

Former Watford technical director Filippo Giraldi has recently revealed that Sarr came close to securing a move Manchester United last summer. While his agent Thierno Seydi has also claimed that a potential deal with Liverpool had been on the table in January, before the Premier League champions decided not to pay the fee that would have been required.

The winger has now told the Watford Observer that he is happy at Watford despite all of the transfer speculation and that he is comfortable with having three years left on his current deal. He also added that he wants to stay at Vicarage Road.

He said: I think they are just rumours because I’m enjoying it here.

“I still have three years on my contract and I’m focused on Watford and I want to stay.”

Many Watford fans were understandably thrilled to hear these comments from Sarr and were hoping that he can now remain with the club in the Premier League next term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

You love to hear it https://t.co/SssFIaHsNF — XØL¥X (@XOLYXdnb) April 3, 2021

Have that united https://t.co/j1kuBcD3br — JBRECKER ORNS (@WFCjb_67) April 3, 2021

How good is that to hear! A player wanting to honour their contact! https://t.co/j9ZKyYphdK — is it just me? (@algraco1) April 3, 2021

Probably never been happier in my life — Sean Mohan (@SeanMoneyMohan) April 3, 2021

Superb attitude from this kid from day one. Head down no dramas and produces week after week..class — Lee Jackson (@LeeJackson_1) April 3, 2021

Great to hear! — Sean Kent (@SeanKent15) April 4, 2021

Music to my ears 😍 but money doesn’t talk https://t.co/fn1ISMJWCv — johnny (@Jwatson980) April 3, 2021