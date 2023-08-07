Sheffield Wednesday take on League Two side Stockport County in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

It was a tough start to the season for the Owls as they were beaten 2-1 at home by newly-relegated Southampton on their return to the Championship on Friday night.

The Saints took the lead in the eighth minute when Nathan Tella's strike deflected in off Adam Armstrong, but despite the visitors dominating the first half, they could not extend their lead and Wednesday equalised early in the second half through Lee Gregory.

It had looked set to end in a draw, but Southampton won the game with three minutes remaining when James Ward-Prowse set up substitute Che Adams, who slotted home to seal all three points for Russell Martin's side.

Stockport are widely expected to be among the promotion contenders in the fourth tier this season, but their campaign got off to a frustrating start as they lost 1-0 to Gillingham at Edgeley Park on Saturday, with Robbie MacKenzie's 86th-minute strike securing the victory for the Gills.

It is an intriguing cup tie in prospect in South Yorkshire in midweek and as the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how the Owls could line up against the Hatters.

GK: Devis Vasquez

Vasquez joined the Owls on loan from Italian giants AC Milan on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is likely to replace Cameron Dawson as Wednesday's number one this season and the game against County represents the perfect opportunity to give him minutes ahead of the trip to Hull City this weekend.

RB: Pol Valentin

Valentin was an unused substitute against the Saints on Friday night.

The Spaniard did not feature for the Owls during pre-season after completing his move from Sporting Gijon, so he may start to build up his fitness in this one.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard

Bernard arrived at Hillsborough this summer after his release by Manchester United.

Like Valentin, Bernard remained on the bench against Southampton, but he should make his first appearance for his new club here.

CB: Bambo Diaby

Diaby missed the clash against the Saints as he completed the final game of the four-match ban he received for an incident in a brawl against Swansea City while playing for former club Preston North End in April.

Now back available again, Diaby could partner Bernard at the heart of the defence.

LB: Reece James

James came off the bench as a late substitute against Southampton.

The 29-year-old starred for the Owls as they were promoted from League One last season and the cup tie could be the ideal chance for him to get more minutes under his belt as he returns to full fitness.

RW: Anthony Musaba

Musaba joined Wednesday from Monaco this summer and he enjoyed an impressive debut as a second-half substitute on Friday night.

The 22-year-old could be an exciting player for the Owls this season and he will be keen to show Xisco Munoz what he can do against the Hatters.

CM - George Byers

Fan favourite Byers has not played a competitive game since mid-March, missing the final two months of last season with a hamstring injury.

Byers was left out against the Saints as a precaution due to a slight muscle injury, but Munoz revealed that he could be involved on Tuesday night.

CM: Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson was handed a start against Southampton in Byers' absence.

The 24-year-old fell out of favour in the second half of last season, but he performed well on Friday night and he will be looking to build on that display against County.

LW - Marvin Johnson

Johnson was a surprise absentee from the squad against the Saints.

The 32-year-old played an integral role at left-wing back in the Owls' promotion, but after switching to a back four, Munoz opted to start with Akin Famewo at left-back, with James on the bench.

Johnson is capable of playing further forward and he could be given an opportunity to impress in a more advanced role here.

ST: Michael Smith

Smith's future has been the subject of speculation in recent days, with Wednesday rejecting a loan bid from League One side Derby County.

Munoz suggested he will not allow Smith to depart and the 31-year-old, who was the Owls' top scorer with 20 goals last season, should start in this one.

ST: Ashley Fletcher

Munoz usually plays one up front, but with both Smith and Fletcher needing minutes, he could opt to pair them together.

Fletcher arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Watford this summer and after making his debut as a second-half substitute against Southampton, he could make his first start for his new club.