Highlights Sunderland should focus on signing attacking reinforcements after struggling in front of goal last season, needing to fill the void left by their top scorer.

Interest in Sevilla's Musa Drammeh shows the club's desire for young talent who can contribute goals regularly and revitalize their attacking lineup.

Jay Matete's lack of playing time makes his departure essential this summer to free up space for more impactful signings and utilise the budget more effectively.

This summer promises to be a busy one at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland still searching for a new manager as well as rebuilding a squad that ended the campaign in dire straits.

The Wearsiders are yet to find a replacement for Michael Beale in the dugout following the former Queens Park Rangers boss’ sacking in February, with Mike Dodds steering the ship through the final few months of the season.

Regardless of the managerial situation, the Mackems will need to sign plenty of reinforcements to add to a side that won just two of their final 15 league matches and ended up 16th in the Championship table, with the attacking department needing to be addressed after a lacklustre campaign in front of goal.

Jack Clarke was the only player to reach double-figures in terms of goals throughout 23/24, and with the dazzling dribbler likely to be off in the summer, the North East side will need to add plenty of firepower to reignite their forward line.

In: Musa Drammeh

One player that the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light are said to be keeping tabs on is Sevilla’s Musa Drammeh, with the forward’s contract up at the end of next month.

The Gambian is said to be attracting plenty of interest from EFL sides ahead of the summer, with Cardiff City and Birmingham City also said to be keen in bringing the striker to England during the off-season.

The Black Cats reportedly had bids for the 22-year-old rejected in January, and look set to renew their interest in bringing the lively frontman to the club in the coming months, and help to address the ongoing striking issue at the club.

Despite bringing in a number of forwards last summer, the Wearsiders had to wait until New Year’s Day for a recognised striker found the net for the side, as Nazariy Rusyn scored in a 2-0 victory over Preston North End.

Sunderland top Championship goalscorers 23/24 Player Matches Starts Minutes played Goals Jack Clarke 40 39 3,496 15 Jobe Bellingham 45 43 3,626 7 Pierre Ekwah 40 37 3,014 5 Daniel Neil 42 42 3,693 4 Daniel Ballard 43 43 3,834 3 Abdoullah Ba 39 21 1,927 3 Luke O'Nien 43 43 3,870 2 Adil Aouchiche 28 10 1,102 2 Nazariy Rusyn 21 9 795 2 Chris Rigg 21 8 803 2 Source: FBRef

Ukrainian Rusyn made the move to England in the summer of 2023 alongside Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Semedo, and Mason Burstow, with the quartet scoring a measly three goals between them over the course of the campaign; highlighting the need for further reinforcements in the final third.

Drammeh found the back of the net eight times for Sevilla’s B team as they earned promotion from Spain’s fourth tier this campaign, and seems to have the natural goal-getting ability that could help the side benefit for the next season.

With swathes of attacking quality in their buildup play, the Black Cats just need someone who could put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis, and make good use of the work by Jobe Bellingham et al. in creating chances to tuck away.

The Gambian looks to be exactly what Sunderland look for in an incoming transfer in their current guise; with an emphasis on young talent that can be nurtured in the north east and developed into a future star.

Dodds, Beale and Tony Mowbray all put their faith in youth when selecting their side this season during their respective times in charge of the club, with no Championship team putting a younger side out over the course of the campaign.

Drammeh’s youth, exuberance and ability to find the net make him a perfect addition to the side, and would leave Sunderland fans optimistic about turning their fortunes around after a sticky end to the season.

Out: Jay Matete

It’s hard to remember Jay Matete is even a Sunderland player anymore, given his lack of game time at the Stadium of Light over the past two seasons, which makes it imperative that the Black Cats move him on this summer.

The 23-year-old has played more times for other clubs than he has for the Mackems since moving to the North East in January of 2022, with loan spells at Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle in League One.

After helping the Greens earn promotion to the second tier in the previous campaign, the tenacious midfielder managed just six games with the U’s before injury saw him return to his parent club for the remainder of the season.

Spells on the sidelines have blighted the former Fleetwood Town man’s career so far, with regular game time something of a premium since he made his EFL bow back in 2020.

Sunderland will regret signing Matete onto such a long deal during their successful third tier campaign, with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2026 having signed a four-year deal with the club just over two years ago.

Despite the time remaining on his contract, getting rid of a player like Matete - who isn’t managing any game time and eating into the playing budget - should be a priority this summer, with more room in the squad for more influential players for the upcoming campaign.