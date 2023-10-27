Highlights Millwall defender Murray Wallace reveals that Gary Rowett's departure was a surprise, as they were actively preparing for the next game.

Millwall defender Murray Wallace has revealed that Gary Rowett's departure came as a surprise due to the fact he was going through tactics and team shape, speaking to the South London Press.

The Lions went into the previous international break following a 2-2 home draw against Hull City, which isn't a bad result on paper considering Liam Rosenior's side have been excellent at times this term, even securing a 1-0 away win at Leicester City.

As well as this, the London-based outfit had won their penultimate match before the break against Plymouth Argyle, and weren't in the worst position despite the fact they would have wanted to start the season stronger.

And having remained faithful to Rowett, even through some tricky times when there was fan discontent, not a lot of people would have suspected that he would leave the club earlier this month.

Spending nearly four years at the club though, it seems as though both the 49-year-old and the club were ready to move on, with this decision being announced the Wednesday before the international break ended.

The timing was another surprising factor, with the Lions having just a few days to go at that point before they were due to face Preston North End.

But with this decision being made, Adam Barrett has taken the reins for now, whilst the Championship side embark on a managerial recruitment process which they aren't rushing.

Since Barrett has taken charge, they have drawn away at Preston and suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers, which isn't ideal for Barrett if he's keen to secure the top job permanently. They currently sit in 16th place.

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

Why was the Millwall squad shocked by Gary Rowett's departure?

At the time of his departure, the team will have been preparing for the Preston game, but that preparation started before he left and this is a key reason why Wallace and the rest of the squad were shocked.

The defender said: "It felt like it came out of nowhere.

"Especially over the international break, we’d had some good training sessions and were building up to the Preston game – going through tactics and team shape.

"He was taking all that, so you think it is business as usual. To hear the news that he’d left on mutual terms was a bit of a shock for all of us."

Will Gary Rowett's departure come back to haunt Millwall?

Considering this seemed to be a joint decision, the Lions may not have too many regrets even if Rowett's departure doesn't work out for the best.

He did provide stability, but was unable to guide the club into the promotion mix and keep them there.

However, with him in charge, you could pretty much guarantee safety considering he knew the club like the back of his hand and managed to get results.

Some supporters will be looking forward to a new era and a fresh voice could help the Lions to get to the next level.

But it remains to be seen whether Rowett's departure turns out to be good or bad.