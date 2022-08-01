Murray Wallace reacts to amazing day for Leeds United loanee at Millwall after Stoke win

Millwall started the new Championship campaign well by storming to a 2-0 win over Stoke at the weekend – and speaking to London News Online about it, Murray Wallace was quick to heap the praise on Charlie Cresswell.

The 19-year-old player has joined the Lions on a loan deal from Leeds this summer and it marks the first time he has played away from the Whites in his career. However, the youngster has already made his mark in the Championship by firing in both goals in that Stoke game.

He got the start at the Den on Saturday and despite being a centre-back, he bagged both goals in that game to send his team home happy.

It’s not a bad debut to have for the defender and having helped lead his side to that victory, one of his new teammates in Murray Wallace praised the ability of the youngster and claimed it was a ‘brilliant’ showing from Cresswell over the course of the fixture.

Speaking about the player to London News Online then, he said: “He [Cresswell] was brilliant, we look at Coops [Jake Cooper] and think he’s the main threat. Unselfishly a lot of times he took a lot of defenders away and left space for me and Cressy.

“Cressy could’ve had another, two brilliant goals from him and what a start. It’s something that we’ve worked on, Coops is definitely not always going to be a decoy. He’s buzzing, I’ve just asked him if that’s his first professional goals and it was. I was telling him about Danny Mac and how he was waiting on his first professional goal and two came along at the same time.”

Murray Wallace plays alongside Cresswell at the back for Millwall, although he has also been deployed on the left too. Having been with the Lions since 2018, he’s racked up nearly 150 games for the club and will certainly know a good player when he sees one at the club. Praising Cresswell then will be music to the ears of the youngster after his superb debut showing.

Now for the Leeds loanee, he will be hoping that he can continue to impress on a weekly basis for the Lions during the campaign.

The Verdict

Charlie Cresswell played a superb game at the weekend when you consider his age and lack of experience in the Championship.

Having only played for Leeds in the past and managed just seven appearances during his time there, he goes into the second tier playing for Millwall as a bit of an inexperienced player. However, he’s started exactly the way that he would have wanted with two goals and a display which was all-round brilliant.

If the player can keep it up throughout the season, then the Lions could have a real steal on their hands with the 19-year-old. It’s early doors and there is plenty more of the campaign left to play so it’s easy to get carried away but the signs are there that the centre-back is a real talent.

Even if the defender doesn’t score like this on a weekly basis – which he likely won’t – if he can defend as well as he did at the weekend, then Millwall will be happy with the player.