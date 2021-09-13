Murphy starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Sheffield United tomorrow

The international break probably came at the wrong time for Preston North End, but they managed to come away from what is normally a happy hunting ground for them at the weekend with a point.

Ashton Gate always seems to be a place where the Lilywhites do well but they had to share the spoils with Bristol City this time on Saturday, with both teams cancelling each other out.

It wasn’t for the want of trying though with Sean Maguire hitting the crossbar and Emil Riis blazing over in the second half which could have given PNE a third Championship victory on the bounce.

They now have to travel over the Pennines to face Sheffield United tomorrow night, with the Blades fresh off a 6-2 thumping of Peterborough at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

What might Frankie McAvoy’s line-up look like though for their trip to Slavisa J0kanovic’s side? Let’s take a look.

McAvoy kept the same line-up for the Bristol City match that was victorious from before the international break against Swansea City – but he could make a few changes here.

The most obvious alteration would be at the top end of the pitch – Sean Maguire despite all his efforts was wasteful in-front of goal against the Robins and with his fitness not being the best over the last few years, he could drop to the bench tomorrow.

With Ched Evans, Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen not yet available to return, as confirmed by McAvoy, the onus may fall on new recruit Josh Murphy to play alongside Riis as a striker.

Aside from that though there shouldn’t really be any changes – Ali McCann may have to wait for his first start but with Ben Whiteman and Ryan Ledson both on four yellow cards the Northern Ireland international shouldn’t have too long to wait.