Mumba, new arrival sets target, ideal start to pre-season: The latest Plymouth Argyle news headlines you might have missed

After missing out on the play-offs on a dramatic final day in 2021/22, Plymouth Argyle will hope to be battling near the top of League One again next season.

A strong summer will be key to that, both in the transfer market and on the training ground, and the Devon club’s pre-season is well underway.

With plenty going on, here are all the latest Argyle news headlines you might’ve missed…

Plymouth set to sign Bali Mumba

Plymouth are set to make Norwich City defender Bali Mumba their third summer signing, according to Football Insider.

It is understood that the 20-year-old is set to join Argyle after the League One club reached an agreement with Norwich over a loan move.

Mumba spent the second half of last season at Peterborough United, featuring 10 times as the Posh were relegated from the Championship, and is not expected to get first team opportunities at Carrow Road in 2022/23.

A right-back by trade, the former Sunderland academy player is also comfortable further forward on the flanks and in central midfield.

Matt Butcher sets personal target

Summer signing Matt Butcher will try to add more goals to his game for the 2022/23 League One campaign.

The midfielder joined from division rivals Accrington Stanley after turning down a new contract offer at the North West club and his new manager believes he can get close to double figures in terms of goals this season.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Butcher said: “We spoke about that, it’s something that I think I can get better at. I have always been one that gets on the end of things and gets shots off.

“It’s just about taking my chances and getting into that rhythm of scoring goals and hopefully helping to set them up as well.”

The 25-year-old finished last season with a career-best goal tally of four for Accrington and found the net only twice in 2020/21.

Argyle make perfect start to pre-season

Plymouth got their pre-season schedule underway in ideal fashion on Thursday as they beat Gibraltar’s Europa Point 15-1 out in Spain.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher labelled the game “a good run out in tough conditions” and added: “It was roasting hot. Physically the lads have gained a lot from that as it was hard work.

“We worked on a few things, patterns of play, and to go and experiment, so it was a good night.”

The League One side have got some more testing fixtures ahead, with Swansea City tomorrow evening and Bristol City on the 16th of July,