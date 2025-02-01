After an inconsistent opening to the 2024/25 season, Coventry City have started to get their act together under Frank Lampard, and have given themselves an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

Since reaching the showpiece event at Wembley Stadium two seasons ago, overall form in this part of the West Midlands has been a mixed bag, despite hefty investment following Doug King's takeover and the well-documented sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

Of course, the many additions to the Sky Blues' squad in those past two-and-a-half years have yielded varying degrees of success thus far, but there is a hope that Lampard will continue the early signs of progress which have been showcased since taking over from Mark Robins in late November.

After such a strong run of recent form, the top six isn't a million miles away for City, and the final days of the transfer window could be key in influencing the remaining encounters, as is the case with a whole host of their Championship rivals.

With that being said, Football League World have pinpointed three realistic, but late additions the recruitment team at the CBS Arena could press forward with ahead of Monday night's 11PM deadline.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Kickstarting this trio of realistic late deals for City is Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, who has been strongly linked with a move to the CBS Arena amid interest from other Championship sides.

It was reported last week that Coventry had edged in front of the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End to acquire the 32-year-old's services, after it was made clear that Palace are open to the Ghanaian leaving Selhurst Park, despite being a useful part of Oliver Glasner's squad.

A loan with an option-to-buy was mooted within the report by Alan Nixon, and would represent good negotiation skills by the Sky Blues, as if the experienced wide man isn't able to live up to expectations, there is no pressure for Lampard to secure his services in the summer.

Despite featuring in an advanced position on the left side for the majority of his career, Schlupp's ability to play at left-back or in the centre of midfield would help in the short-term, especially with captain Ben Sheaf sidelined.

Furthermore, the 20-time international also has a promotion from this level on his CV, having won the title with Leicester City back in 2014, so there are plenty of worse options for Coventry to explore at this moment in time.

Martial Godo

Another potential loan option for Lampard to consider is Fulham's Martial Godo, with the Coventry boss' track record at developing young Premier League talents being extremely strong, based on his Derby County days.

Godo excelled on loan with Wigan Athletic in League One last season, and also has the ability to feature in all positions across the frontline, playing the majority of his limited appearances for the Cottagers on the left-wing, despite predominantly featuring on the right for the Latics.

Martial Godo's 23/24 League One stats for Wigan Athletic, as per FotMob Appearances 34 Starts 25 Minutes played 2226 Goals 4 Assists 5 xA 3.89 Chances created 31 Successful dribbles 63 Dribble success 54.8% Touches in opposition box 133

The City boss has recently spoken about the potential to add further bodies to the attack, with Ephron Mason-Clark and Haji Wright still sidelined, whilst Raphael Borges Rodrigues and Fabio Tavares have been described as "young lads who are developing."

Whilst Godo would fall into a similar category, the England U20 international's addition would be an exciting proposition, having tallied four goals and as many assists in a youthful Latics side under Shaun Maloney last term, and he will no doubt want to test himself in the Championship for the first time, with it looking extremely unlikely that he will oust either Raul Jimenez or Rodrigo Muniz in Marco Silva's short-term plans.

He has also continued to showcase his future potential with an assist against Watford in a 4-1 FA Cup success, as well as netting the solitary goal for the Whites' Under-21's side that were well-beaten by Birmingham City in the Group Stage of the EFL Trophy with a neat finish.

Bali Mumba

Depending on whether interest from the aforementioned Cottagers for the services of Milan van Ewiijk intensifies, the Sky Blues may need to source a replacement for the Dutchman rather quickly.

And, in that case, Lampard should look no further than Plymouth Argyle's versatile and dynamic Bali Mumba, who has been linked with Leeds United across the winter window as United scouts watched over his performance in the Greens' shock FA Cup success over Brentford, meaning Coventry may have to act fast in more ways than one.

Mumba fits a similar profile to Van Ewijk, often looking to create chances and provide extra width in attack, and his addition could become crucial for the likes of Ellis Simms, Norman Bassette and the aforementioned Wright once the American returns from his injury absence, as the Sky Blues look to make a late charge for the top six.

Despite starting 14 games on the left side this season under Wayne Rooney and Miron Muslic as Argyle remain rooted to the bottom of the table, the former Norwich City man has the skillset and nous to feature on either flank, with a likelihood that a difference in ability to fulfil such a new role wouldn't be noticed.

The capability to address various positions across the park would also come in handy, especially from a financial point of view, as having a utility player allows for stronger investment in areas which need it more, as Lampard will look to continue moulding the squad into one he can very much call his own.