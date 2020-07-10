Multiple title-winning manager declares interest in Bristol City job

Former Bayer Leverkusen and Fenerbahce manager Christoph Daum is interested in taking charge of Bristol City, according to Bristol Live.

City are on the lookout for a new boss after parting company with Lee Johnson at the weekend, following a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

That was the Robins’ fourth successive defeat since the season’s restart, with their play-off hopes diminishing under the 39-year-old and ultimately leading to his departure after a four-year tenure.

City CEO Mark Ashton recently told Robins TV that the club have received plenty of applications for the vacant managerial role, both domestically and internationally.

And, according to Bristol Live, former Bayer Leverkusen and Fenerbahce boss Christoph Daum is interested in succeeding Lee Johnson at Ashton Gate.

The 66-year-old has a huge amount of experience in management, taking charge of nearly 1,000 games since his first stint in management with 1. FC Koln in 1986.

Daum has won league titles with Stuttgart in Germany, Besiktas and Fenerbahce in Turkey, and Austria Wien in 2002/03. His win ratio as a manager is 52.6%, after winning 524 out of 995 games in charge.

The German has been out of management since leaving his role in charge of the Romania national side in 2017, but is now reportedly keen to take over at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

Daum is a rather “out there” name, but his record on paper is mightily impressive.

He looks to be a serial winner who has taken charge of many different clubs from many different countries, so he clearly has a lot of experience under his belt.

Of course, the Championship is a tough nut to crack, but if he can to adapt to life in English football, he could be a huge success at Bristol City.