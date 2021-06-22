Multiple Premier League clubs hold long-term interest in Nottingham Forest teenager

Multiple Premier League clubs have been tracking Nottingham Forest teenager Alex Mighten since long before he made his senior debut, according to The Athletic.

The 2020/21 campaign was a breakthrough season for Mighten, who made 27 appearances in total and was one of few Reds players that consistently excited the fans.

The 19-year-old’s potential is highly regarded at the East Midlands club, with it understood to be a factor in the release of Sammy Ameobi, but it seems they’re not the only ones.

The Athletic has reported that Mighten has been monitored by a clutch of Premier League clubs since long before he ever made his first team debut for his boyhood club.

Should that interest turn to an offer, Forest are in a very strong negotiating position and have no obligation to sell him as the teenager signed a new deal last summer to keep him at the club until 2025.

Mighten was born in Connecticut in the US but his family returned to Nottingham when he was three and he has been in the Reds academy since 2009.

The forward was handed his Forest debut in the 2019/20 campaign and has gone on to make 37 appearances, with his three goals and one assist all coming last term.

With the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Luke Freeman, and Anthony Knockaert no longer at the club, Mighten could be in line for a more significant role under Chris Hughton in 2021/22.

The Verdict

It seems Mighten has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for some time now, which shows how highly-rated he is outside the City Ground.

Last season was a fairly disappointing one for Forest, particularly in attacking areas, but the 19-year-old never failed to excite with his positive play.

Reds supporters will be hoping they see more of that next season and that none of the clubs that have been monitoring him for some time decide that now is the right time to make a move for him.