Multiple injury boost for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of final games

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to finish this season on a high if they can in the final two games of the Sky Bet Championship after what has been a frustrating campaign to say the least.

There was a moment this season, though it seems a long time ago now, that they were going to challenge for the play-offs in the second tier but form in 2020 has been far from good enough and now a mid-table finish is looking likely, though a points deduction still potentially hangs over them.

It’s important that they finish the campaign strongly, then, and with two games to go, it looks as though a trio of players are fit and ready to be called upon.

Speaking to the press this morning, Garry Monk offered a positive update – via the club’s official Twitter account – concerning the fitness of Connor Wickham, Kieran Lee and Liam Palmer:

💬GM: [On Wickham, Lee, Palmer] They worked yesterday and hopefully we’ll see no reaction to that this morning. They all worked yesterday and there were no problems. We’re very hopeful on them for this weekend #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 16, 2020

The Verdict

Wednesday need to try and finish this season on a high and then look forward to next season, whatever it is going to bring.

They need to be more consistent than they have been this year and ending this campaign with a couple of wins could be a decent springboard, though it remains to be seen if they can do that.