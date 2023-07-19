Reports have surfaced that a trio of clubs have registered their interest in either a loan or permanent deal for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage.

FootballI nsider report that Championship outfits Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday along with newly-relegated League One side Wigan Athletic are a trio of many clubs who have the 20-year-old on their radar at this moment in time.

Who is Charlie Savage?

Naturally, he comes from a well-known sporting background, being the son of former Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn, Derby and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage.

Savage is a highly-rated prospect within the Red Devils' academy, having signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2021 under then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

The youngster made his first appearance in one of Ralf Rangnick's first games in charge, replacing Juan Mata as a 89th minute substitute in a UEFA Champions League group stage victory against Swiss outfit Young Boys BSC.

He was then named in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time in Rangnick's final game in charge in May 2022 , as an unused substitute in a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Having then gone back to playing regularly in United's U23's squad in the Premier League 2 alongside 4 starts in the EFL Trophy against established opposition, Savage was then sent out on loan to Duncan Ferguson's Forest Green Rovers side in January for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

He would score his first professional goal in a 3-1 home defeat against Bristol Rovers on 11th March, which then went viral after his dad's live reaction whilst working for BT Sport.

Despite Rovers only winning one league game throughout the midfielder's time at The New Lawn, ending the season rock bottom with just 27 points, Savage impressed in an inexperienced side under the guidance of the former Everton forward.

It was after this success, ironically against one of the clubs linked with his services in Sheffield Wednesday that Ferguson praised the youngster's enthusiasm for the game.

"He’s like his dad. Enthusiastic, runs around. He was the highest-distance player on Sunday so that just shows you the character of the kid."

"He’s 19-years old, what an engine he’s got. And he’s a good player."

Overall, Savage would feature 15 times for Forest Green before his loan deal expired at the end of the season. He has since featured as part of Erik ten Hag's first team set-up throughout pre-season and made a substitute appearance in the win against Leeds United last week.

What next for Charlie Savage?

All three of the named clubs present Savage with a different challenge, but whichever step he decides to make would be the next step in the natural progression of his career and the first time he would have played regular football at any club with expectation.

Having already proven himself at League One despite the fortunes of Forest Green, it is clear to see why Wigan would be interested as they look to build momentum as soon as possible due to starting on minus eight points.

Due to his playing style, a move to Swansea could suit both parties as Michael Duff takes the reins, and Savage has clearly impressed the 45-year-old who was also managing in the third tier last season.

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a whole host of signings to bolster their squad before the opening game of the EFL season on August 4th.

With the likes of George Byers and Barry Bannan already at the club, perhaps Savage wouldn't feature as regularly in Xisco Munoz's starting lineup but would provide energy and adequate cover when called upon.

For the benefit of his career, working alongside a midfielder with Bannan's ability could see Savage learn a lot if he was to move to Hillsborough.