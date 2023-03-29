This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton is a wanted man this summer, it seems.

That is according to a recent report from Football Insider, who report that multiple clubs are weighing up a move for the Tractor Boys shot-stopper.

Walton has been in excellent form this campaign as Ipswich Town compete for promotion in League One.

Indeed, in 37 league appearances, the Ipswich number one has 17 clean sheets to his name and counting.

Walton is contracted at Portman Road until 2024, with the club having the option to extend this by a further year, as per Transfermarkt.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed the stance Ipswich should take this summer amid interest in their keeper.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

For me, it all depends on how Ipswich's season ends.

If they go on to win promotion, they should do everything they can to keep hold of Walton and certainly not entertain a sale with what is essentially two years left on his contract.

If they remain in League One, though, he may well want to move on if clubs higher up come in for him.

In that scenario, I don't see a reason to take such a hard stance.

Instead, Ipswich could collect a decent fee and reinvest that money into their squad ahead of what would be, in that scenario, another promotion push.

It's surely going to take a sizeable multi-million pound bid to prise him away, though.

Ned Holmes

Ipswich Town should not be selling Christian Walton this summer.

The goalkeeper has cemented his place as Kieran McKenna's reliable number one and is comfortable on the ball, which is a real boost.

Mark Ashton and co. have been happy to throw money around so they should be able to hold off any interest in Walton this summer.

The 27-year-old has proven himself in the Championship already and with a year left on his deal, plus a 12-month extension, he could be worth around £5 million - maybe even more.

Ipswich don't need that money but they do need Walton.

I expect to see him handed a new deal if they get promoted.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise that there is a lot of interest in Christian Walton considering that he is enjoying a fantastic campaign after attracting interest from the Championship last summer.

It remains to be seen the calibre of club involved in the 27-year-old's pursuit and that could play a part in formulating Ipswich's stance about parting company.

If the Tractor Boys win promotion to the Championship, then they should remain defiant and keep hold of Walton, as he will likely be a vital performer for the Suffolk club in the higher division.

However, if they remain in League One, then it Walton himself may be tempted by offers that are tabled for him and this should lean Ipswich into selling.

They would be able to demand a decent fee for the 27-year-old and they'd be able to use that to address a few areas of the pitch.