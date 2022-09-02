Multiple Club Brugge bids revealed for Sheffield United star as Blades hold firm

Club Brugge submitted at least two improved offers for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before 11pm yesterday in desperate attempts to get a deal for the Norwegian over the line, according to an update from The Star.

It had been claimed yesterday that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs with the Blades looking as though they were going to lose their star man after managing to retain him up to that point.

However, he remains a Blade at this stage even though the likes of Brugge, Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City were all linked with a move for him following Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Stephen Quinn? Barrow Mansfield Town Port Vale Shrewsbury Town

With the Norwegian at their disposal though, they are firm favourites to make it back to the top tier at the end of this campaign, though they aren’t out of the woods yet in terms of Berge.

Clubs in Belgium including Club Brugge still have until September 6th to conclude deals, though the South Yorkshire side’s failure to bring in a replacement yesterday may persuade their board to hold firm in the coming days.

Despite still having time to do this deal, The Star has revealed that two or more bids were submitted by the Belgian outfit before 11pm last night to try and force a deal through, but their attempts have seemingly been in vain.

The Verdict:

If they are to sell Berge, they needed to get a replacement in so the Blades’ hierarchy should be turning their phones on for the next few days until the deadline passes.

Carl Hoefkens’ side seem to be persistent in their pursuit of the 24-year-old and that could potentially cause disruption until the Belgian transfer window shuts, so it will be interesting to see how the Norwegian copes with this speculation.

In fairness, the 24-year-old has had to deal with a lot of rumours before, being linked with sides across Europe last summer and you could argue that there was more intense interest at that point as opposed to this year.

You could understand if the Blades’ board wanted to cash in on the midfielder during the last transfer window because that was probably their best chance to slap a high price tag on him.

But with John Fleck out of action at this point and Ismael Kone failing to join Heckingbottom’s side, they simply cannot afford to see him leave now if they want to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion.