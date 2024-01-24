Highlights Championship clubs are interested in signing Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller before the transfer window closes.

Miller has been an important player for Plymouth this season, despite not being a regular starter.

Plymouth may need to decide between selling Miller now for money or keeping him for his experience and risking losing him for free at the end of the season.

A number of Championship clubs are chasing Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller, as the winger's future with the Pilgrims looks uncertain.

Argyle have been in a battle to avoid relegation this season, but have currently impressed with some fantastic performances to lift them into 15th place in the table before the end of the January transfer window.

While Morgan Whittaker has been the star of the side in this campaign, players like Miller have proved to be important members of the squad in more ways than one, and have been a key part of the team's success so far.

Plymouth will need to keep hold of all of their key men if they want to continue their fine form into the second half of the season, and avoid dropping back down to League One at the end of the current campaign.

Miller has received interest from multiple Championship clubs

A number of clubs in the Championship are reportedly chasing the signing of Miller this month, as he reports suggest the winger could leave the club before the transfer window closes before the beginning of February.

This is according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who claimed that many of Plymouth's second tier rivals were keeping tabs on the winger with a view to poach the player this month.

This move would be a hard one to swallow for manager Ian Foster, with Miller being one of the senior players in a very young Argyle squad which have exceeded all expectations so far this season.

The former Rotherham United man's contract is up at the end of the season, so the club may be open to cashing in on the 28-year-old this month and getting some money in to sign a replacement, rather than seeing him move on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Miller has been important for Plymouth this season

While Whittaker has taken most of the plaudits for Plymouth this season, Miller has been a crucial squad player for the team previously predicted to be relegated from the Championship this season.

The 28-year-old hasn't been a regular starter for the club, but his versatility has proven invaluable in a busy season under former boss Steven Schumacher and Foster.

The winger has been utilised at left-back for the first time in his career, providing additional cover following injury to Saxon Earley earlier in the season.

Miller has played 21 times in the Championship so far this year, although with only nine starts he has been used mainly as a substitute at Home Park. The chance to play more regularly could be a factor in him leaving the club this month, which would be a huge blow for the Pilgrims.

Mickel Mileler's Championship stats - as per SofaScore Games played 21 Minutes per game 43 Goals 0 Assists 1 Key passes 0.7 Big chances created 2

He has also taken a more senior role in the squad and has been passing on advice to his young team-mates, an invaluable trait that Foster will be hesitant to lose for the second half of the season.

With rumours that Whittaker could also be on the way out, Plymouth will not want to lose too many of their wide players during this transfer window if they can help.

While it would make sense to sell Miller now and use the money to sign a replacement, it may be more important to keep him for his experience and role in the squad and risk losing him for a free transfer at the end of the season to ensure that they stay in the Championship this season.