Highlights Sone Aluko's arrival at Reading sparked excitement among fans, but he struggled to perform well during his time at the club, recording just two goals and five assists in 39 league appearances.

There were high expectations for Aluko due to his previous success at Fulham and his hefty price tag, but the pressure and lack of support from the team may have hindered his performance.

The disconnect between the manager and key figures behind the scenes, as well as questionable transfer strategy, including signings like Aluko, has contributed to Reading's current struggles and relegation zone position.

There was a lot of excitement within Reading's fanbase when Sone Aluko arrived from Fulham during the latter stages of the 2017 summer transfer window.

There had been rumours that then-new owner Dai Yongge was prepared to spend big, but a big-money signing hadn't been made before his arrival.

Once Aluko was rumoured to be joining the Royals, a lot of fans were desperate to see him join considering how well he had performed for the Cottagers during the 2016/17 campaign.

Registering eight goals and 12 assists in 45 league appearances during that season, he played a big part in guiding Slavisa Jokanovic's side into the play-offs.

Unfortunately for the West London side, the Royals knocked them out at the semi-final stage, but the latter went on to lose the final.

Despite this, Aluko decided to make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium and looked set to be a major wide threat along with Modou Barrow who had arrived from Swansea City during the same window.

How did Sone Aluko get on at Reading FC?

Unfortunately, the Royals were unable to build on a promising 2016/17 season - and Aluko struggled to shine for much of his time in Berkshire.

Recording two goals and five assists in 39 league appearances during his first term at the SCL Stadium, that is nowhere near good enough for a player the club spent a reported £7m on.

It's not as if he didn't get plenty of chances to shine either. Starting plenty of games under Jaap Stam and Paul Clement, his most notable contribution came in Clement's first game, with his goal against Queens Park Rangers proving to be crucial to their survival.

Unfortunately, he couldn't fully recover from an underwhelming first season at the club and even went out on loan to Beijing Chengfeng during the latter stages of 2018/19 to win more game time.

Making just six competitive appearances during the following campaign, he hadn't done enough to put himself in the shop window and earn a move away from Berkshire, so he was retained for the final year of his contract in 2020/21.

In fairness to the Nigerian, he did well under Veljko Paunovic and put in some decent performances. But he didn't have his contract extended and ended up being released on the expiration of his contract during the summer of 2021.

Signing him was an expensive mistake, despite the fact he seemed like a good addition on paper.

Sone Aluko stats by club, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Aberdeen FC 121 13 21 Hull City 108 14 10 Reading FC 102 5 8 Ipswich Town 59 4 2 Fulham FC 54 9 12 Rangers FC 23 12 5 Beijing Chengfeng 16 3 1 Blackpool FC 2 0 0 Birmingham City 1 0 0

Why did Sone Aluko not do well at Reading FC?

When you take a step back, it's not hard to see why this move didn't work out.

Firstly, there were huge expectations of him because of his price tag and how he had performed at Fulham the previous season.

That pressure on both him and the team wouldn't have helped - and he wasn't exactly the most prolific scorer and assister at Hull City - the club he was at before he joined the Cottagers.

As well as this, there seemed to be a disconnect between the manager and key figures behind the scenes in terms of the Royals' transfer strategy.

Back in the summer of 2016, the Royals seemed to be a stable ship with then-Director of Football Brian Tevreden and manager Jaap Stam working together well to build a capable, exciting squad.

But when Ron Gourlay was appointed CEO during the summer after that, the Royals' strategy in the transfer market seemed to take a confusing turn and Tevreden was sidelined before being moved on.

Roy Beerens seemed like a much more 'Jaap Stam signing' than Aluko ever did, so you have to wonder whether the former Manchester United centre-back had much say in the decision to sign the Nigerian.

The signings of Aluko, George Puscas and other players who didn't provide value for money has played a part in the Berkshire side's downfall, with the club currently sitting in the League One relegation zone.