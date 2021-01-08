Multi-million price-tag revealed as Newcastle, West Ham plot EFL transfer swoop

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly set to demand around £15million for Josh King this month, amid interest from Newcastle, West Ham and West Brom.

King’s future at the Vitality Stadium looks uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The 28-year-old was one of few high-profile players to stay at Bournemouth in the summer, with Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale leaving following their relegation from the Premier League.

King does look likely to leave the club this month. The forward has made only three league starts in the Championship this season and has made only eight appearances in total.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth have told Newcastle and West Brom to pay £15million for King, which is more than West Ham wanted to pay.

Sebastian Haller’s imminent move to Ajax could free up some money for West Ham, though, so they could return with an offer after having a £13million bid rejected in the summer.

The Verdict

This is quite surprising.

Bournemouth rejected £13million in the summer, and with his contract set to expire, they could risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

So, Bournemouth aren’t exactly in the driving seat this month, and if those sides refuse to pay that price, they could keep him and lose him on a free transfer in the summer.

I’d accept a lower price and guarantee I get some money for him if I were Bournemouth.